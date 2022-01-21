Switch dominates the hardware and software rankings as of January 16, 2022 – Nerd4.life

Famitsu shared i software (physical games) and hardware sales data for the Japanese gaming market for the period between 10 January 2022 and 16 January 2022. Nintendo Switch, as always, dominates the Top 10.

Let’s see first of all i best selling games in Japan in the reference period (total sales to date in brackets):

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 22,108 (793,683) [NSW] Pokemon Shining Diamond | Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 19,129 (2,454,455) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 18,505 (4,713,464) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 17,684 (4,373,799) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,986 (2,475,523) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 11,948 (7,149,014) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 10,895 (223,428) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 10,064 (3,044,438) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 9,864 (2,570,479) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 6,845 (906,012)

Nintendo Switch with Pokèmon Arceus Legends

Here she is ranking of the best-selling consoles in Japan during the reporting period:

Switch OLED Model – 48,824 (993,807) Switch – 29,131 (17,867,356) Switch Lite – 16,568 (4,497,478) PlayStation 5 – 12,996 (1,090,990) Xbox Series S – 1,848 (57,446) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,457 (204,152) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 489 (1,180,714) Xbox Series X – 419 (74,265) PlayStation 4 – 17 (7,819,277)

As you can see, seven out of ten games are published by Nintendo and to these is added Pokémon, which still counts as an exclusive first party. The success of Switch is total, even from the hardware point of view as you can see below. The first three positions are occupied by the three Switch models. We also note that OLED is close to one million units sold in Japan.