Switch off, that’s who will have to change the SIM of the phone

These days several users TIM they are receiving a SMS, which invites them to go to the store for replace the SIM card with a new one. The SMS is real, it actually comes from TIM and if the user does not replace the SIM as requested, he may have more than one problem starting from 2022.









The reason for all this is the “Switch Off of 3G“, Which has nothing to do with that of digital terrestrial: all telephone companies that have a 3G network are going to shut it down, forever. There are two reasons for this choice: one economic and one technical. The date by which the 3G Switch Off will be completed, as reported by MondoMobileWeb, And April 2022 and TIM’s SMS serves precisely to warn the operator’s customers of this important novelty. To be precise, TIM users with SIM with a capacity of less than 128 Kb: they will, in fact, suffer the greatest repercussions after shutdown of the 3G network.

Why do operators turn off the 3G network

The frequencies for the network UMTS (Universal Mobile Telecommunications System), better known by the commercial name of 3G or third generation network, were awarded by the Italian State in an auction publishes in 2000. At the time, the licenses had a duration of 15 years.

The 3G shutdown, therefore, it should have taken place already in 2015, but has been postponed to 2022. That is to say next year: there are only a few months before the expiry of the concessions, which no operator has asked to extend further for two reasons already mentioned.

The first is that operators have already spent, in 2018, in total € 6.5 billion to get the 5G frequencies (which will cause the “refarming“of the frequencies of digital terrestrial, which it will impact on local broadcasters and, perhaps, also sui Sky channels broadcast on the DTT.

The second one is technical: not only is the 3G network no longer needed, given the widespread diffusion of 4G and the progressive expansion of 5G, but leaving the 3G repeaters active could even prevent operators from activate those 5G.

This is because, in Italy, the legislation on electromagnetic emissions from cell towers is among the most stringent in the world: the limits are very low and must be calculated for each individual transmission site (in practice for each tower or pylon on which the repeaters are positioned. ).

This means that if the 3G repeaters are left on together with the 2G ones (which will not be switched off), the 4G and 5G ones will exceed the emission limits on the single site. A network had to be sacrificed and 3G was chosen.

Who needs to change SIM and why

In view of all this, TIM (but also the other operators will do it, each with different times) has warned the owners of the old SIM cards of less than 128 Kb: go to the store to replace it. The replacement has a price of 15 euros, which will then be credited back to the new SIM.

TIM, in a special page of its online help, explains what will happen to those who do not change the old SIM, but also to those who have an old phone, not even compatible with 4G.

In practice i 3G phones they will be able to continue making calls, browsing and sending and receiving SMS, but using the very slow 2G network (which is not discarded because it is the most reliable and robust).

THE 4G phones which, however, are not compatible with the technology Times (Voice over LTE) and who today use the 3G network for calls, will be switched to the 2G network for calls. TIM adds that “the ability to navigate while making a voice call will no longer be guaranteed“.

Everyone who has a SIM under 128 Kbinstead, they will no longer be able to use the mobile network and, for this reason, they are warmly invited to go to the store for replace it. In these cases the user keeps his phone number.