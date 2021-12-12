Switch, the best-selling console ever? – The Lakitu Sachet

Switch, during Black Friday, recorded exceptional sales in Europe. According to some, with somewhat questionable parameters, it would even be the most popular console ever. A statistic without too much sense, which however well illustrates the “state of form” of the platform: next March they will be five years full that Switch will be on the market and its success is nowhere near stopping. By the time Wii crossed the line of one hundred million consoles sold, it was at the end of its run. It is not a console comparable to Switch, in terms of performance, marketing and releases, what we are interested in underlining is that, for the Nintendo hybrid, the one hundred million will be just another step in a path of which, at the moment, there is no glimpse of the end. The two best-selling consoles ever they are Nintendo DS and PlayStation 2, practically paired, with a slight advantage for the Sony system: both have placed more than 150 million units, and less than 160. So, speaking only in commercial terms, that is the goal to be achieved, if Switch is to become the most successful platform ever created. It is good to remember how few systems have the privilege, during their existence, of being able to aspire to so much. Switch by March will have exceeded one hundred million consoles sold, but it will – probably – still be below 110, albeit not too much (let’s not forget that, at the end of January, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will arrive). Nintendo DS had a rather traditional life cycle: a perfect arc. It started out slow, had an unprecedented apex, and a final decrease – also due to Nintendo 3DS, and the consequent disengagement on the software side – rather sudden. PlayStation 2on the contrary, he achieved very good results during his life; but even more exceptional – in proportion – once PlayStation 3 was released, a period in which it placed millions of consoles, remaining on the market – successfully – well beyond the canonical life cycle of a platform (both for its merits and for the demerits of PlayStation 3). Let’s find out together what are, or can be, the real ones possibility of Nintendo Switch to achieve these two systems.

A long life cycle Nintendo Switch OLED: the latest version of the console Nintendo is in no hurry to launch its next console, on which they are already working, but which the company itself defines as coming out in the “20xx”: in short, a new platform, with still unknown characteristics, will be marketed by the end of century. We will never know if Nintendo Switch Pro has ever existed (the numerous rumors suggest so) or if it is still in the programs (difficult): for sure, Nintendo wants to experience the “final part” of the Switch’s existence to the fullest, making the most of the almost one hundred million units around the world. How much Nintendo Switch OLED can contribute to extending the life of the platform is not known to us; in Japan, perhaps also due to lack of stocks, it has not yet replaced the base model. The 2021 it will not be up to 2020, the best year – commercially speaking – of the console, with almost thirty million units sold, but it does not even represent a sharp decline, on the contrary: except for surprises, it will be the second or third best year of the Switch. All without amazing releases, in twelve months in which projects historically linked to EPD 7, such as WarioWare: Get It Together! and Metroid Dread (as well as Monster Hunter Rise). Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: one of the titles planned on Switch for 2022 In terms of internally developed releases, there is no question that the most memorable year was the first, 2017, one of the best ever in the history of the company (speaking of quality and quantity). Here, many of the teams that made those twelve months unique, in the meantime have not published anything else; it is very likely that, between March 2022 and March 2023, many of them will return to the fore: the team of The Legend of Zelda, that of Super Mario, that of Mario Kart, that of Splatoon and Monolith Soft. To which we must add Ubisoft Milan, with Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (by Davide Soliani, whom Davide Soliani “> we interviewed years ago), and Bayonetta 3. Splatoon 3: another certainty of 2022 Nintendo Not all of these teams will necessarily show up, and not necessarily with gods sequel: but some titles, like Splatoon 3, can be taken for granted. Others will probably also be delayed, in a strategic way, so as to have a solid 2023; after all, it is no longer necessary to shoot one cannon after the other, as in 2017, to spread the console after launch. Releasing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and the upcoming Super Mario in the same year might be overkill – yet which one would you keep out? The first was announced for 2022, and has been in development for five years; the second would accompany the launch of the animated film. For Nintendo, therefore, it will be a big 2022: we don’t know how big, but it will still be a year above average. Not only that, it will be the best “sixth year” of a Nintendo platform for entire generations: in recent times, it has often been that of retirement (in successful consoles, because Wii U, for example, has never put out its fifth candle) . All thanks to the hybrid console, which benefited from all internal energy.