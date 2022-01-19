Switch to CoopVoce: the promo for the first month of the free choice EVO offer is coming – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

From January 27, 2022 to February 9, 2022, subject to any changes, CoopVoce will launch a promotion that will allow you to have, in addition to the free activation cost, also the first month of the offer EVO free choice.

The initiative will be valid for the portability required in participating Coop points of sale or online on the official website of the virtual operator CoopVoce. Offers compatible with the promo will be Evo 100, Ages 30 and the new version of Evo Voce & Sms.

Each customer can benefit from this initiative on a maximum of 2 lines. Within the term of the first month the customer will have to reload otherwise the offer will be suspended for 30 days.

To reactivate it you will need to recharge within 30 days, otherwise it will be deactivated. No further details are known yet and any activation costs for the rechargeable SIM.

CoopVoce Evo Voice & SMS (version from 11 January 2022) provides for every month unlimited minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers e 1000 SMS to all national numbers a € 4.90 per month. Plus there are also 100 Mega monthly data traffic on the TIM network.

CoopVoce Evo 30 provides every month unlimited minutes calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers, 1000 SMS to all national numbers e 30 Giga of 4G data traffic on the TIM network a € 6.90 per month.

CoopVoce Evo 100 provides every month unlimited minutes calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers, 1000 SMS to all national numbers e 100 Giga of 4G data traffic on the TIM network a € 8.90 per month.

As reported on the CoopVoce website, with the offer Evo Voice & SMS exceeding 100MB is possible continue browsing to one reduced speed of 32 Kbps.

Instead, with all the other offers, exceeded the data traffic bundle included in the offer, internet browsing comes inhibited at no additional cost. When the SMS included in the month are exceeded, the conditions of the basic tariff plan are applied.

If the CoopVoce customer has finished the data bundle or SMS present in the Evo offers by the expiry date of the monthly threshold, he can renew the offer in advance directly from the CoopVoce App.

CoopVoce is a FULL MVNO virtual mobile telephone operator that uses the TIM network with 4G connection speeds of up to 100 Mbps in download and 50 Mbps in upload, as reported in the tariff transparency documents.

As for the use roaming in the countries of the European Union (and the United Kingdom), with the introduction of the new Evo offers, the Coop Italia telephone operator has implemented a new mechanism for using its bundles abroad in the EU.

Preview. Thanks to S. for the report. Without formalization by the operator, the news is to be considered exclusively an indiscretion without any informative and commercial value.

