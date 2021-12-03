Switch to Vodafone Special: 100 Digital Edition, 50 Digital Edition, Giga from € 7.99 per month – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

From today 2 December 2021, barring any changes, Vodafone Italia continues to offer rechargeable operator attack offers from the Vodafone Special range from 7.99 euros per month.

As anticipated by MondoMobileWeb, 2 offers in the Vodafone Special range close.

These range operator attack tariff offers Vodafone Special they can be activated in participating Vodafone stores in a limited edition. The offers can be activated through internal token codes named by the experts “Special Offers with Token“.

However, the availability of these offers in Vodafone points of sale is limited, so their marketing can change at any time.

Vodafone Special Giga at 7.99 euros per month

Vodafone Special Giga provides every month unlimited minutes to all national mobile and fixed network numbers, 1000 sms to all national numbers e 70 Giga (20 Giga plus 50 Giga) of 4G mobile internet traffic.

With promotion Try Vodafone the customer pays 5 euros for the first month, then from the first monthly renewal he will pay 7.99 euros per month.

Special Giga it can be activated for all new Vodafone customers who request the portability of their mobile phone number (MNP) with the operator of origin at the same time iliad, Fastweb and some Virtual Operators For example PosteMobile, Digi Mobil, 1Mobile, Optima Mobile, Daily Telecom And PosteMobile.

Tim, Kena Mobile, WindTre, Very Mobile, the second brand I have are excluded. Mobile, BT Etnia Mobile and Bladna Mobile.



Vodafone Special 50 Digital Edition for 9.99 euros per month

Vodafone Special 50 Digital Edition provides every month unlimited minutes to all national mobile and fixed network numbers, unlimited sms to all national numbers e 50 Giga of mobile internet traffic in 4G for 10 euros for the first month, then renews every month for 9.99 euros.



The offer can be activated for all new Vodafone customers who request the portability of their mobile phone number (MNP) with the operator of origin at the same time. Kena Mobile, BT Enia Mobile And Bladna Mobile.

Vodafone Special 100 Digital Edition for € 9.99 per month

Vodafone Special 100 Digital Edition provides every month unlimited minutes to all national mobile and fixed network numbers, unlimited sms to all national numbers e 100 Giga of mobile internet traffic in 4G.

The offer includes the Call Me & Recall availability service, listening to the answering machine and continuity of service included and discounted.

With promotion Try Vodafone the customer pays 5 euros for the first month, then from the first monthly renewal he will pay 9.99 euros per month.

Only with this offer is also included at no additional cost indefinitely the loyalty program Vodafone Happy Black.

The option Happy Black Free included will be activated automatically within 72 hours from the activation of the Special 100 Digital Edition offer and will remain available at 0 euro per month, unless the basic offer is deactivated.

The offer Special 100 Digital Edition it is also available with debit on residual credit. If you choose the automatic payment method Smart Pay (For example credit card or Bank account) for the renewal of the offer Vodafone Special 100 Digital Edition the operator guarantees a fixed price for 24 months from activation.

The offer can be activated for all new Vodafone customers who request the portability of their mobile phone number (MNP) with the operator of origin at the same time. iliad, FastWeb Mobile, PosteMobile, CoopVoce, Tiscali and other Virtual Operators (recently also LycaMobile).

The offer in the Stores cannot be activated if you come from semi-virtual and / or second brands Kena Mobile, I have. And Very Mobile, unless the same offer is proposed as a winback sms campaign.

Vodafone Special Minutes 20 Giga at 11.99 euros per month

Vodafone Special Minutes 20 Giga provides every month unlimited minutes to all national mobile and fixed network numbers e 20 Giga of mobile internet traffic in 4G a 11.99 euros per month.

The offer includes the Call Me & Recall availability service, listening to the answering machine and continuity of service included and discounted.

With promotion Try Vodafone the customer pays 5 euros for the first month, then from the first monthly renewal he will pay 11.99 euros per month.

The offer can be activated for all new Vodafone customers who activate a new number.

In all the offers of the Vodafone Special range listed it is provided also the cost of the new rechargeable sim equal to 3 euros, unless different prices applied by the retailer.

Unless the retailer is unavailable, as well as with traditional rechargeable SIM, these rechargeable offers can also be activated with the eSIM format.

The Vodafone Special range is available (in some cases with the different list) also online with home delivery.

For new activations from 10 November 2021, subject to any changes, all offers in the range Vodafone Special listed include the on-call service Call me & Recall, listening to the answering machine and continuity of service included and deducted.

In offers with unlimited minutes and SMS from Vodafone, these are valid in compliance with the principles of good faith and fairness. For offers that they do not include SMS in the bundle or if the threshold is exceeded, these have a cost of 29 euro cents each (if you keep the pre-active plan Vodafone 25 New).

In case of exceeding the bundle of Giga included in the SIM the connection hangs. The Giga not used at the end of the month they cannot be combined with those attributed in the subsequent renewal, but they can also be used in modality hotspot at no additional cost as required by law.

The tariff offers of telephone operators may be subject to unilateral changes over time. In these cases, the operator notifies the customer one month in advance as required by current legislation.

The customer can choose the debit on the remaining credit or the automatic payment method Smart Pay (such as credit card or current account).

It is always important to ask the contractual summary of the offer that you want to activate as required by the latest regulations.

The new Vodafone customer can activate, if he wants, Digital Privacy & Security at € 1.99 per month, Happy Black Limited Edition at € 2.99 per month And 5G Start (5G network enabled if there is coverage and if the device is enabled) at 5 euros per month. For new activations, the first month of these listed options is free.

