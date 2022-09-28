Switching to a plant-based diet can make big changes to your health

Between the paleo diets, keto and intermittent fasting that have become popular in recent years, another very different type of diet has gained strength, which has little to do with weight loss. The ‘plant-based’ diets are gaining a large following thanks to their health benefits, coupled with growing concern for animal welfare and environmental impacts of the consumption of products of animal origin.

Eating plant-based doesn’t mean you can’t eat meat. It means that the meals are mainly composed of whole plant foods and minimally processed such as: fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds.

While strict plant-based diets involve the exclusion of all meat and/or animal products (ie vegan or vegetarian), another option has recently become popular for those who want to have the best of both worlds. The ‘flexitarian’ diet, a combination of the words ‘flexible’ and ‘vegetarian‘, allows followers to reap the benefits of a plant-based diet without having to completely remove meat and animal products. Although there are no hard and fast rules, flexitarians generally eat meat and animal products some days of the week, but not all, depending on your personal preferences.

Why choose a plant-based diet

A plant-based diet is generally high in fiber and rich in all essential vitamins and minerals (meaning your body needs them, but can’t make them on its own). They are also low in calories, saturated fat and cholesterol. You can usually meet your protein, calcium, and other nutritional needs by eating different types of plant-based foods. Because of this, there are many studies that agree that a plant-based diet can improve your health and reduce risk of various diseases.

But surely you have also heard of the benefits of a balanced diet where the nutrients of fish, eggs and meat are included. So can a plant-based diet pay you back, and does it really work to cut meat out of your meals? Let’s find out what a plant-based diet does to your body:

Support your immune system.

plants have essential nutrients that you can’t get from other foods. vitamins and minerals, phytochemicals and antioxidants from plants help maintain healthy cells and the body in balance for the immune system to function at its best.

Plants give the body what it needs to help fight infection. A plant-based diet strengthens your immune system to protect you against germs and microorganisms. A healthy immune system is essential for reduce cancer risk because it can recognize and attack mutations in cells before they progress to disease.

Reduces inflammation

Essential plant nutrients work to cope with inflammation in the body. The same tiny phytochemicals and antioxidants that boost the immune system also run through the body neutralizing toxins from pollution, processed foods, bacteria, viruses and more.

Prolonged inflammation can damage cells and tissues of the body and has been linked to cancer and other inflammatory diseases such as arthritis. A plant-based diet can protect you because it removes some of the triggers for these diseases.

Helps you maintain a healthy weight

The obesity risk dramatically decreases on a plant-based diet. Adding healthy elements to your diet will help you maintain a Healthy weight and avoid all the complications that accompany obesity.

If you have overweight or obesity, the risk is higher for 12 different types of cancer, including colorectal, postmenopausal breast, uterine, esophageal, kidney, and pancreatic cancer.

If you eat mostly plant-based foods, you eliminate many of the foods that lead to weight gain. Do not forget include physical exercise at least 4 times a week

It is an excellent contribution of fiber

Fiber is present in all unprocessed plant foods. It is what makes up the structure of the plant, and if you eat more, you access a lot of benefits.

Eat a plant-based diet improves gut health so it can better absorb nutrients from food that support your immune system and reduce inflammation. Fiber can lower cholesterol and stabilize blood sugar and is great for good bowel control.

Reduces the risk of other diseases

The benefits of eating mainly plants are not limited to reducing the risk of cancer. A plant-based diet has also been shown to reduce the risk of heart diseasestroke, diabetes and some mental health illnesses.

In fact, according to a comment in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, all doctors should know the advantages of a plant-based diet for six different health conditions, including COVID-19, diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and weight loss.

How to get enough protein from a plant-based diet

You’ll want to make sure your diet includes enough protein to maintain muscle mass, strong bones and healthy skin. The following foods are packed with protein:

·

Beans, lentils and split peas.



·

Quinoa



·

Soy products such as tempeh, tofu, soybeans, and soy milk



·

Nuts and seeds



How to get enough vitamins and minerals

You will also need to get enough calcium and vitamin D in your diet. This will not be difficult if you:

·

You drink an alternative to milk such as plant-based oat, soy, almond, rice or coconut milk, which contain both calcium as vitamin D necessary to absorb it.



·

You eat a lot of dark green leafy lettuce and legumes that contain calcium



·

You eat mushrooms and fortified cereals that contain vitamin D. If you are not consistently consuming fortified foods, you will need to take a vitamin D supplement. Sunlight is another great source of vitamin D



you will also need enough zinc in the diet to maintain a healthy immune system, sufficient iron to maintain energy and immunity and sufficient b12 vitamin to produce red blood cells and prevent anemia. This means that you must:

·

Eat whole grains, beans, and cereals fortified with zinc and iron



·

Eat fortified cereals and soy products to get vitamin B12



·

Nutritional yeast is also a great source of vitamin B12



While plant-based diets may not be for everyone, there’s no doubt that most of us could benefit from the inclusion of more plant foods in our diet. However, it is not necessary to completely exclude animal products to reap the health benefits. From a health perspective, what is important is focus on eating a lot of whole plant foods and cut back on highly processed and refined foods, not whether it includes animal products or not.

that can mean change the cereal of usual refined breakfast for oatmeal, replace the meat in a meal with beans or tofu a couple of times a week (or add them to a meat-based dish), add salad to your meal or choose fruits and nuts as a complement.

Remember, you don’t need to make drastic changes in the diet to improve your health; In most cases, small changes are much more effective and sustainable over time.





