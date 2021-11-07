Switzerland, cowbells and red-cross flags. In Zermatt, the folk protest in support of the arrested restaurateur No vax (video)

The cantonal police of the Valais, in the heart of the Swiss Alps, has chosen a hard line against a restaurateur, owner of the Walliserkanne, in the center of Zermatt. In particular, the managers of the restaurant have declared that they have no intention of asking customers for a health pass. After the first warnings the disobedience action continued, leading to the closure of the restaurant. Even with the venue closed, the protest of the owners continued, with the organization of events in front of their shop, so much so as to force the police to take a more muscular intervention. The owners were arrested and gods have been placed in front of the shop windows concrete blocks to prevent the law from being circumvented again.

It goes without saying that the arrest divided public opinion and the people no vax he mobilized by organizing protests (the one in the video dates back to 31 October last). Protests that did not go unheard, so many that even the review court considered the police measure too drastic, ordering the removal of the concrete blocks and the release of the titolai. However, the license remains suspended and the restaurant is closed to the public.