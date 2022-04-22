Switzerland Dairy alleges that it has lost money since 2014 because of ORIL

The Swiss producer Dairy Corp. today demanded that the Office for the Regulation of the Dairy Industry (ORIL) urgently update the distribution calculation of the sale price of milk, since its neglect is leading the industry to run into serious financial problems.

Switzerland Dairy, owned by Grupo Gloria from Peru, is the brand that dominates 62% of the fresh milk market in Puerto Rico. Luz Adriana Osorio Londoño, regional general manager of Grupo Gloria, estimated at more than $50 million -and probably more than $100 million- the money that the different components of the dairy industry, including ranchers and processors, have failed to earn in the past. years because of the ORIL.

This situation has led the company to “an extremely difficult financial state that, if not remedied in the short term, will force it to take drastic operational measures,” he said at a press conference.

He explained that last year there were two increases in the price of milk to meet what was owed to the processors, but that calculation, according to her, was made using information from the year 2016, and not updated data. Prior to that, ORIL last revised prices in 2013.

On May 27, 2021, the first increase took effect, and the second was on November 11, which raised prices to $1.73 per quad, $3.45 per half gallon and $6.47 per gallon or family container, which are the current maximum prices. .

He pointed out that he has met with the Secretary of Agriculture, Ramón González Beiró, and also with the ORIL, but has not yet managed to get them to comply with Law 34 of 1957, nor with the judicial agreement between the parties, nor with Regulation 12, the which establishes the margin that each component of the industry will receive.

assured that Since 2014, Switzerland Dairy has been losing money for every quart of milk it sells. However, he could not specify the total amount that the company has not received due to the alleged non-compliance by ORIL.

“The present situation is pushing us to take drastic measures that would affect the dairy industry and the country,” warned the senior executive. The company operates two processing plants in San Juan and Aguadilla and two distribution centers in Toa Baja and Ponce, and generates 743 direct jobs on the island.

He said he trusts that the government will attend to his claims urgently, when this newspaper asked him if the producer could close operations, in case the ORIL does not update the milk prices quickly. However, the company’s press release notes that “Because Switzerland is the leader in the fresh milk sector, the closure of the company may cause the end of the dairy industry.”

“We are not asking for a law to be repealed or changed. We are only requesting that the regulatory framework be complied with as it is at present. This is an unsustainable situation that we have to resolve in order to continue operating in Puerto Rico. In addition to the loss of jobs, Puerto Rican ranchers would be affected and it would cause greater confiscation of raw milk,” Osorio Londoño stressed.

If the problem is not resolved, he stated that imported milk should be consumed, be it powdered, evaporated, condensed or UHT. “Our desire is to save the permanence of the dairy industry on the island,” he added.