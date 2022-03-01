Switzerland freezes assets of Putin, Lavrov and other officials

EFE.- The Swiss government announced today that it is freezing with immediate effect the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Prime Minister Mikhail Michoustine, his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and other members of his government.

Thus, Switzerland has agreed to fully apply the package of sanctions dictated by the European Union against Russian political and military leaders, that until now it had only partially assumed to guarantee that the country was not used as a platform to evade sanctions.

The measure affects any assets and bank accounts that the sanctioned individuals may have in Switzerland.

The invasion and the war that Russia has launched against its neighbor is “unacceptable from the point of view of international law, politics and morality,” said Swiss President Ignzio Cassis, communicating at a press conference the freezing of Russian assets

“This is a far-reaching measure for Switzerland,” acknowledged the president, who explained that the government took the last two days to examine its consequences in view of the apparent clash it implied with the principle of neutrality on which the Swiss government is based. country’s foreign policy.

It may interest you: The EU prohibits operating with the Russian Central Bank; freeze dollar assets

“We take this step with conviction, in a thoughtful and unequivocal way,” he told reporters, after assuring that “the principle of neutrality is not modified by this decision.”

Hours earlier, in Brussels, a spokesman for the European Commission had asked Switzerland “to rise to the occasion” and fully join the financial sanctions on Russia, which in addition to the EU have also been taken by the United States and the United Kingdom.

Switzerland is a major player in Europe’s financial services sector.

Cassis acknowledged that this decision “does not build a bridge of sympathy with Russia” and reduces the chances that Switzerland will be the scene of peace talks. or act as a mediator in this conflict.

However, he assured that the doors are open for Swiss diplomacy to put its traditional good offices at the service of Russia and Ukraine, if they so decide.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Give us like and receive the best information