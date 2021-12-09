Switzerland: goes drinking with the pupils, revocation from teaching confirmed. The court: “He is no longer worthy to remain in office”

The Federal Court of Switzerland was inflexible and confirmed the revocation from teaching of a professor who had slept in the same bed as two students after a night out in which they had raised their elbows too much.

For the High Court the teacher “He is no longer worthy to remain in office”.

According to reports TIO.ch, the facts date back to 2019 during an educational trip to Barcelona. The teacher had gone with two adult pupils to a nightclub, where he had ordered a bottle of vodka. Once back at the hotel, in the early hours of the morning, the two girls, who had drunk too much, were unable to enter their room because it was locked. The teacher then offered to host them and they all slept in the same bed without any inappropriate gestures..

For the court, “The shortcomings noted took place in a short period of time and all stemmed from a wrong initial decision, that is to go to the disco with two students”. Even if the other study trips had gone smoothly and the teacher had no disciplinary precedents, he was still stained with serious shortcomings “Sufficient in themselves to justify withdrawing from teaching“, Writes the Federal Court.