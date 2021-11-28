Switzerland in favor of Green pass, wins the yes in referendum – Europe

GENEVA – The Swiss said ‘Yes’ to the Green pass: according to the first SSR / gsf.bern projections, 63% of the Swiss voted in favor in the referendum on the law that provides for the introduction of the anti-Covid certificate. The referendum took place in a tense atmosphere, unusual for Switzerland. During the campaign for the vote, one of the most nervous that we remember, the opponents to the rule have called demonstrations throughout the country and have mobilized on social networks to stigmatize the changes to the law, submitted today to the verdict of the polls. To protect the seat of government and parliament from possible assaults by opponents of the health pass, the police have mobilized to deal with any protests, some sites report. For the No front, the Green pass (Covid certified) is a violation of individual freedoms, while for the government, a No to the Covid-19 law would weaken the fight against coronavirus in Switzerland, while the numbers of the pandemic are increasing. Subject to referendum are the changes to the legislation decided last March by Parliament. The revision of the law has laid the necessary foundations for the introduction of the Covid certificate, but the changes also concern measures such as the extension of support for companies and workers.