Switzerland, man changes sex to retire earlier

Would you be willing to change sex to retire a year earlier? A man of Swiss nationality, taking advantage of the simplified administrative procedure in force since January 1 in the Confederation, did it: of course, it is a change only in the registry, without the need for any medical documentation, but the change is still … significant. Not least because it opens a significant crack in Swiss legislation, given that the new rules can be used to obtain undue economic advantages.

A 10 minute interview is enough

The story concerns a 60-year-old man from the canton of Lucerne: he became a woman to receive his old-age pension a year earlier, as the local newspaper Luzerner Zeitung reports, which defines the strategy implemented as “incongruous as well as profitable”. The premises lie in a change in the civil code, which entered into force on January 1, which simplified the procedure for changing sex to the maximum: a 10-minute interview with public employees is enough to ascertain the citizen’s ability to discern, and the payment of a registration fee of approximately 72 euros. There is no medical documentation or evidence of any actual biological change of sex.

The allowance ranges from 13,400 to 27,000 euros

Taking advantage of this new rule, the 60-year-old from the canton of Lucerne has seen fit to use it to obtain the AHV pension, ie insurance, old age and survivors, at the age of 64 instead of 65. It is a basic allowance

established in 1925 which consists of a large sum (varies between 13,480 and 26,960 euros). To relatives and friends she then openly acknowledged that her motivation to become a woman only at the registry office was exclusively of a financial nature. According to the local press the man is already known in his canton for

his “provocations”, but even if the abuse is evident, the administration has not yet challenged the dossier for a possible revision.

Norm discussed because it lends itself to abuse

The story obviously reopened the debate on the concrete risk of abuse by those who ask to make a change of sex in the registry office only to obtain advantages not related to the sphere of belonging to gender: anticipate the payment of the pension, for example, or avoid compulsory military service. During the adoption of the rule, at the end of 2020, the promoters of a faster sex change had excluded these risks, and the administration itself, in the brochure delivered to employees, considers such misconduct as “unlikely”. For this reason, the officials of the registry services were asked “not to actively seek abuse”, not to ask for medical certification for fear of being accused of transphobia. As a result, all applications for gender reassignment in the marital status are accepted almost automatically in Switzerland.