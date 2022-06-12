Switzerland offers a Portugal without Cristiano Ronaldo, Spain beats the Czech Republic

It took no more than a minute for Switzerland to beat Portugal in the Nations League. From the first seconds of the game, Sunday June 12, the Swiss team took the lead thanks to their striker Haris Seferovic. In this fourth match without Cristiano Ronaldo, exempted from playing by his coach evoking a “management” of its workforce, the Portuguese, then leaders of the group, did not have the weapons to overthrow their opponent.

Seferović nods Widmer’s cross from the right to put Switzerland ahead against Portugal ⚽️#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/oYDbgqzwbz — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) June 12, 2022

On the side of Malaga and its Estadio La Rosaleda, still in the A league, Spain disposed of the Czech Republic. Thanks to Carlos Soler (24th) and a Pablo Sarabia (75th) in great shape on this rally, the Iberians did not leave their chances to their rivals of the day, deprived of their favorite striker, Patrik Schick.

With this setback suffered on Swiss soil, Portugal loses its place as leader in Group 2 of League A. Spain, with its second consecutive success – after that in Switzerland (1-0) – take control one point ahead of their neighbours. The Czech Republic lose contact, three points behind and Switzerland remain dead last with their three points from Sunday’s victory.