Switzerland presents data on the causes of death in the first months of the pandemic





18,501 people died in Switzerland between January and March 2020. In the data relating to the very first months of the pandemic Covid-19 appears for the first time as the main and concomitant cause of death.

From the data released today by the Federal Statistical Office, it therefore emerges that, as in previous years, the deaths are mainly attributable to cardiovascular disease (men: 27%, women: 31%) and cancer (men: 25%, women: 19% ).

In March 2020, COVID-19 becomes the leading cause of death for 10% of men and 6% of women. 95% of people who died from COVID-19 were 65 or older.

In the first month of COVID-19 deaths, which is March 2020, they were registered in Switzerland 576 deaths in the resident population, where COVID-19 was listed as the main or concomitant cause on the death certificate. Of these, COVID-19 was indicated as the main cause of death for 547 deaths, specifically for 344 men (63% of deaths with COVID-19) and 203 women (37%). Most of these deaths involved people between 65 and 84 years of age (49%) and people aged 85 and over (46%).

COVID-19 was coded as a concomitant disease in 5% (29 cases) of all COVID-19 deaths (576 cases) recorded in March 2020. This means that, in 95% (547 cases) of all deaths with COVID-19 on the medical death certificate, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death. In 91% (498 cases) of deaths with a main diagnosis of COVID-19 (547 cases), at least one concomitant disease was indicated, which could be either a pre-existing or a consequent disease. Cardiovascular disease was listed on death certificates as concomitant diseases for 70% of men and 57% of women who died with COVID-19 as the leading cause of death. For respiratory diseases, the corresponding proportions were 77% for men and 75% for women, followed by diabetes mellitus (men: 14%, women: 13%) and dementia (men: 10%, women: 16%).

