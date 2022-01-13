Switzerland reduces quarantine and isolation but confirms all anti Covid measures

Critical situation in Swiss hospitals. Although ICU hospitalizations have dropped slightly in recent days, the situation is still considered worrying in the Confederation, where pandemic numbers continue to rise due to the omicron variant and around 220,000 citizens are registered at home in quarantine. A concern that has resulted the Federal Council to extend until the end of March the measures decided on December 17, 2021 against the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision is accompanied by the immediate reduction of the duration of isolation and quarantine to five days. The Council also made a proposal to reduce the validity of Covid certificates from one year to nine months.

“The pandemic continues to engage us – said the president of the confederation Ignazio Cassis during the meeting with journalists after the Council session – The number of infections has never been higher, but perhaps it is not the main element at the moment. The virus will continue to have a major impact on public health ”.

The Federal Council’s strategy is to adopt measures to avoid overloading hospitals and can at the same time safeguard the economy.