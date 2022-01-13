Switzerland reduces quarantine and isolation but confirms all anti Covid measures
Critical situation in Swiss hospitals. Although ICU hospitalizations have dropped slightly in recent days, the situation is still considered worrying in the Confederation, where pandemic numbers continue to rise due to the omicron variant and around 220,000 citizens are registered at home in quarantine. A concern that has resulted the Federal Council to extend until the end of March the measures decided on December 17, 2021 against the spread of the coronavirus.
The decision is accompanied by the immediate reduction of the duration of isolation and quarantine to five days. The Council also made a proposal to reduce the validity of Covid certificates from one year to nine months.
“The pandemic continues to engage us – said the president of the confederation Ignazio Cassis during the meeting with journalists after the Council session – The number of infections has never been higher, but perhaps it is not the main element at the moment. The virus will continue to have a major impact on public health ”.
The Federal Council’s strategy is to adopt measures to avoid overloading hospitals and can at the same time safeguard the economy.
From tomorrow – 13 January – therefore, the isolation for those who tested positive for the virus is reduced from ten to five days on condition that they have no longer had symptoms for at least 48 hours. The quarantine for those who have been in contact with a positive is reduced to five days and will be limited to people who live with the infected person or have had close contact with those who tested positive. People who have received the last dose of the vaccine or have recovered for less than four months are exempt from quarantine.
The Minister of Health Alain Berset said that new, more restrictive measures are not needed at the moment: “No new measures are needed. Of course, the ultimate goal is always to avoid overloading hospitals. I hope that we are in the transition from what is a pandemic to an endemic situation ».