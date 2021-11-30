Switzerland said yes to the green pass in a referendum

AGI – Switzerland mostly lined up for the Green Pass: over 60% of the voters in the referendum expressed themselves in favor of the anti-Covid pass. It has been since September that the authorities have imposed the document to be able to enter restaurants and other indoor businesses, but opponents have attacked it, obtaining a referendum that took place at the end of a campaign marked by protests and tensions.

It is not the first time that citizens have been called to rule on government measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic: on June 13, 60% of voters had approved the first law which in the meantime has expanded the fields of intervention.

At the heart of this second vote there were in particular some changes contested by the opposition and by opposing citizens: the introduction of the Green Pass and federal support for contact tracing.

The pass will create a “sanitary apartheid”, denounce the Friends of the Constitution, the chosen vaccination network and the Alliance of primitive cantons. For its detractors, the Green Pass leads to discrimination against the unvaccinated, removed from social life, training and the world of work, thus pushing citizens to get vaccinated.

Some opponents denounce an “authoritarian regime” or a “fascist dictatorship” while others are concerned about “mass electronic surveillance” close to that in China. In Switzerland, many of the restrictions adopted are regulated by the law on epidemics, in addition to the specific one against Covid.

In recent weeks, anti-pass demonstrations have multiplied, often in front of the Federal Palace, sometimes violent. To protect the seat of government and parliament from possible assaults by the no vax and no health pass, the police have built a special fence around it. The Friends of the Constitution claim a group of 17,000 members and the support of the conservative UDC party, which had left the freedom to vote in the first referendum.

Compared to the first referendum last June, the “yes” front had appeared weakened: within the same institutions, the group of Freiheitstrychler, that is the activists dressed in white who ring the bells in protest against the measures to fight the pandemic, receives a certain consensus.

However, the front of support for the government, made up of almost all parties and cantons, remains very broad. On the eve of the vote, they reaffirm the usefulness of the Green Pass which allowed the population to return to sports, go to the cinema and to restaurants, thus rediscovering a social life more similar to that of before.

In its first version, in Switzerland, the anti-Covid law focused on economic aid, now overshadowed even if the latest version provides for the extension of subsidies in the event of a decline in turnover, partial unemployment benefits, but the number of applicants has decreased.