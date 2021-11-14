“Switzerland, score immediately for Bulgaria”: Yakin puts pressure on Italy

“We know well that we will have to attack a lot and try to score a lot of goals tomorrow, but I believe that there is no need to revolutionize our gaming system. The system will remain the same. It’s just the game plan that’s going to be a little more offensive. It will be important to start the game well“. This is the thought of Murat Yakin, coach of Switzerland, spoke at the press conference ahead of the match against Bulgaria, scheduled for tomorrow in Lucerne and valid for the last day of the qualifying group stage for the 2022 World Cup. “We have a lot of absences in defense. But we must have an offensive approach, playing as a team. Gavranovic can play an important role, with his experience, his intelligence. We will need speed and dynamism. Of course, it would be nice to score immediately“. The Swiss coach knows well that his team, in addition to making a full booty – should Italy also win in Belfast with Northern Ireland – need to score two more goals than the Azzurri.”We need to stay focused on our automatisms – Yakin pointed out –. It is not a question of the system“.