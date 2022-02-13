Switzerland, the absolute ban on experimentation on humans and animals rejected at the polls

The Swiss reject the popular initiative that asked to establish a prohibition absolute of experiments on beings humans And animals. The text of the referendum was rejected, according to still partial results, from about 79% of voters. The initiative is in any case officially closed, given that the required majority of the 26 cantons of the Confederation.

The referendum initiative calling for the abolition of experiments on humans and animals was launched by a group of Swiss from the canton of St. Gallen: among these to promote the initiative are a naturopath, a general practitioner and an organic farmer. They supported it approx 80 organizations And businesses interested in animal welfare, environmental protection, some close to alternative medicine.

In opposition the initiative, however, took sides Swiss governmentwith the parliament that jointly invited the voters to vote no, the Swiss organization of universities and the National Research Fund. To consider the text too radical even the Swiss animal protectionwhich has lined up for the no.

The other referendums – Today, Swiss voters were called upon to speak out on others as well three questions referendums: according to the still partial results, the Swiss have rejected a package of measures in favor of average and the referendum promoted by the left and the trade unions to contest abolition from the stamp duty on own capital. The only initiative approved at the federal level is that on tobaccowhich plans to to limit advertisements of tobacco products in areas frequented by children.