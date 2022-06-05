Switzerland: the tears of Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother after his double

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

It’s an image that will please the fivefold Ballon d’Or! Back in the stadium which saw him hatch in the eyes of Europe and under the eyes of his mother present in the stands, Cristiano Ronaldo was keen to perform against Switzerland. And on the lawn of Sporting Lisbon, it will not have taken much time to make the difference.

In just five minutes of play (35th, 45th), he scored twice when his team was already leading 1-0 following an opportunistic goal from William Carvalho, who was very present following a ball pushed back by the Swiss goalkeeper after a kick- frank of … Cristiano Ronaldo. Two goals that moved his mother to tears present in the stadium. Check out his reaction to the video below.

The tears of Cristiano Ronaldo’s mom after his goal 🥺🇵🇹 (@lachainelequipe) pic.twitter.com/B0SpaDkVtk — Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) June 5, 2022

And the second goal for Portugal is signed Cristiano Ronaldo! Portugal 2-0 Switzerland Follow the meeting here > https://t.co/tr2Vuubb6F #lequipeFOOT pic.twitter.com/Oa8rKpfEBY — the chain L’Équipe (@lachainelequipe) June 5, 2022

The double for Cristiano Ronaldo! The Portuguese scored in the empty goal, it’s a Portuguese ride Follow the meeting here > https://t.co/tr2VuusMvf #lequipeFOOT pic.twitter.com/AJbD7kUlXl — the chain L’Équipe (@lachainelequipe) June 5, 2022