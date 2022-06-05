Entertainment

Switzerland: the tears of Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother after his double

It’s an image that will please the fivefold Ballon d’Or! Back in the stadium which saw him hatch in the eyes of Europe and under the eyes of his mother present in the stands, Cristiano Ronaldo was keen to perform against Switzerland. And on the lawn of Sporting Lisbon, it will not have taken much time to make the difference.

In just five minutes of play (35th, 45th), he scored twice when his team was already leading 1-0 following an opportunistic goal from William Carvalho, who was very present following a ball pushed back by the Swiss goalkeeper after a kick- frank of … Cristiano Ronaldo. Two goals that moved his mother to tears present in the stadium. Check out his reaction to the video below.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on the lawn of Sporting Lisbon under the eyes of his mother, in tears after the achievements of his son. The match took place on the lawn which made CR7 known in Europe;

