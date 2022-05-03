Swollen face? It could be the symptoms of this tumor

Have you recently noticed that you have a swollen face and swollen fingers? Beware, they could be the symptoms of this terrible tumor. Let’s see in detail what it is and how to notice it.

We often tend to underestimate the signals that our body sends us, if in some it is simple ailments, in others they could portend much more serious diseases. For this reason today we will reveal to you when it is necessary to pay attention, especially in the presence of these symptoms.

Despite medical advances, cancers continue to raise the level of mortality in countless people. There are several types of this terrible disease, which as we all know can affect any part of the body. Surely to avoid contracting tumors it is advisable to follow a healthy lifestyle, even if it is often not enough.

It is also necessary to observe every change in our body, unfortunately the more advanced tumors are, the more complicated they are to treat. That’s why today we’re going to reveal to you what it means if you notice symptoms like, swollen face and curved and enlarged fingers. Let’s find out all the details on the subject.

Puffy face and curved fingers? Here’s what it could be

It will have happened to everyone to get up with a few more ailments or notice something different in our body. Symptoms that should never be underestimated include a swollen face and curved and enlarged fingers.

These signs, even if small, can signal the presence of a terrible tumor.

We are talking about the lung cancer, unfortunately this disease is one of the deadliest in Italy. Its danger lies in the slowness in which it occurs, in fact for the first few months it is possible not to notice any kind of change.

But be careful, among the first symptoms we find the swollen face and curved, swollen fingers. As these are uncommon symptoms, you should be especially careful.

But not only that, in addition to these we find one persistent cough, shortness of breath, lasting tiredness, decreased hunger, shoulder pain and fever above 38.

If you think you have these symptoms, contact your doctor immediately, he will surely know which tests to have you do and what treatments to follow. What do you think about it?