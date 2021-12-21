In this period many of us are trying to keep the weight under control in anticipation of the lunches and dinners that await us between December and January. But not only that: some just avoid ingesting certain foods in order not to incur annoying stomach problems. So, to go and visit loved ones in great shape, there are some small precautions to follow. In fact, swollen belly, cramps and abdominal pain could be caused by these unsuspected foods omnipresent on the tables between Christmas and New Year. Let’s see together what they are and what moves we need to follow to better manage the physiological excesses of holiday periods.

Swollen stomach, cramps and abdominal pain could be caused by these unsuspected foods omnipresent on the tables between Christmas and New Year

We are talking about foods that within the scientific community are simply called FODMAPs. This acronym summarizes the English names of the following food groups: fermentable, oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols. These food groups include wheat, rye and milk derivatives.

Therefore, to avoid swollen stomach and abdominal pain, not only the quantities of ingested fiber, but also the dairy products should be kept under control. Or opt for products that may be more beneficial than others. For example, it is not known to many that this vitamin D-rich, low-cholesterol cheese could be worth gold for health. The same goes for legumes, including the famous New Year’s Eve lentils. However, there are also some vegetables and some types of fruit that may irritate the colon. In fact, according to the well-known Veronesi Foundation, these include:

apricots;

the asparagus;

chard;

broccoli;

chicory;

the cherries;

dates;

figs;

fennel;

the mushrooms

the mango;

the peppers;

the pear;

the watermelon.

It would also be better to avoid chocolate and honey. To make sweets and drinks palatable, we could use other alternatives. In fact, other than honey and sweetener, here is the perfect natural sugar substitute for diabetics.

The negative effect of FODMAPs on the belly

These individual ingredients could irritate the belly area. In fact, irritable bowel syndrome is one of the most common among Italians. In fact, 15% of the population would suffer from it, with a higher incidence in the female population. The consequences could be constipation and abdominal swelling, phenomena that, if large, could considerably worsen the patient’s lifestyle. However, we recommend that you discuss with a doctor to have clarifications on your state of health.

Deepening

Other than oranges, this little-known fruit is a source of vitamin C and has properties that are worth gold for health