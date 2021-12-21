Many Italians can’t wait to sit at the table on Christmas Eve and leave it alone on the occasion of Boxing Day. Obviously the goal is to stay with the family, but food also wants its part. However, this issue can cause some anxiety, especially for those suffering from certain diseases that force them to keep their diet under control.

In this case the first thing to do is to discuss with an expert to understand within what limits to stay. Then it is advisable to keep light the days before the big binges.

This does not mean living in deprivation, but only opting for the best alternative. Let’s take an example in dairy products: it is not known to many that this vitamin D rich and low in cholesterol cheese could be worth gold for health. The same goes for other proteins of animal origin which can be taken in the right doses. In fact, here is how many eggs per week those suffering from high cholesterol can eat to enjoy health benefits.

However, it would be better to prefer vegetables and fruit, even in the form of extracts or juices. In particular, in the latter category there are some particularly beneficial solutions that not everyone is familiar with. In fact, it may be possible to send bad cholesterol and triglycerides into a swoop with this heart-healthy drink nearly comparable to statins. Let’s see together what are the advice of science on this.

Swoop Bad Cholesterol & Triglycerides With This Helpful Heart Health Drink Almost Comparable To Statins

We are talking about a delicious winter citrus, bergamot. According to Humanitas, this would present several positive characteristics for those suffering from problems with the cardiovascular system. In fact, it would lower the percentage of LDL cholesterol and its effectiveness in this regard would seem similar to that of statins. It could also be helpful in keeping triglycerides low. To make the most of it, experts recommend taking it every morning in the form of juice. It seems that it is enough to take only half of a squeezed fruit to obtain excellent results.

Another useful food for lowering cholesterol at breakfast

In addition to bergamot, however, there would be other valid allies against cholesterol. One of them is oats. Food that can also be consumed by those allergic to gluten. Oats also contain beta-glucan, a very important substance for cardiovascular health that appears to reduce bad cholesterol; apolipoprotein B is also present. The latter would be responsible for transporting the former in the blood to the tissues.

Before taking these foods, however, we recommend that you discuss with your GP to understand if they are suitable for our needs.

