SXSW 2022, all the films of a catch-all edition

Almost one hundred films on the programwith 76 world and 4 international premieres, and then documentaries, short films, art installations, immersive projects, XR experiences, music videos: the SXSW 2020 Austin is betting heavily on an edition that could turn out to be ‘catch-all’. Between 11 and 20 March next, the South by Southwest you play a lot if not all, taking advantage of the fact that many have preferred to avoid a Sundance Film Festival all virtual, ending up choosing the most attractive and next showcase, the Texan one.
Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Nicolas CagePete Davidson, Rose Byrne, Jack Black, Richard LinklaterMichelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curits, Alessandra Mastronardi (in the Tom Gormican movie), Rose Byrne, Celeste Barber, Winona Ryder (in The Cow), Andrea RiseboroughElisha Cuthbert are just some of the protagonists of the titles on the bill, in which we also find the Italian-American Spin Me Round with Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola e Aubrey Plaza.
“The past two years have been complicated and filled with new and uncharted waters for all of us. While there has been innovation in building a community in isolation, we have greatly missed being able to come together, – he has declared Janet Pierson, responsible for programming the SXSW. – For our 29th edition of the Festival, we are thrilled to generously share a creative work to be experienced together, in person, with even virtual possibilities. There are fantastic projects to enjoy, from a variety of voices, and surprising new discoveries as always ”.
The following are the main films scheduled at SXSW 2022:
HEADLINERS
Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood – Richard Linklater (Netflix)
Atlanta – Season 3 – Hiro Murai (FX)
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies – Halina Reijn
Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniels
The Lost City – Adam and Aaron Nee
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – Tom Gormican
NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION
A Lot of Nothing – Mo McRae
I Love My Dad – James Morosini
It Is In Us All – Antonia Campbell-Hughes
Linoleum – Colin West
Nika – Vasilisa Kuzmina
Seriously Red – Gracie Otto
Slash / Back – Nyla Innuksuk
Soft & Quiet – Beth de Araújo
NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT
Lover, Beloved – Michael Tully (of Suzanne Vega)
Me Little Me – Elizabeth Ayiku
Millie Lies Low – Michelle Savill
Pirates – Reggie Yates
Pretty Problems – Kestrin Pantera
Spin Me Round – Jeff Baena (Italy / USA)
Stay The Night – Renuka Jeyapalan
The Cow – Eli Horowitz
The Prank – Maureen Bharoocha
To Leslie – Michael Morris
MIDNIGHTERS
Bitch Ass – Bill Posley
Deadstream – Vanessa Winter and Joseph Winter
Hypochondriac – Addison Heimann
No Looking Back – Kirill Sokolov
Sissy – Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes
The Cellar – Brendan Muldowney
Watcher – Chloe Okuno
X – Ti West
FESTIVAL FAVORITES
titles presented at festivals around the world
2nd Chance – Ramin Bahrani
32 Sounds – Sam Green
Aftershock – Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee
Boycott – Julia Bacha
Descendant – Margaret Brown
Emergency – Carey Williams
Fire of Love – Sara Dosa
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – Dean Fleischer-Camp
master’s degree – Mariama Diallo
The Art of Making It – Kelcey Edwards
TikTok, Boom. – Shalini Kantayya
EPISODIC PREMIERES
previews of prestigious upcoming series
61st Street (AMC)
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart (HBO Max)
DMZ (HBO Max), with Rosario Dawson
Halo (Paramount)
Shining Girls (Apple TV +), with Elisabeth Moss, Wagner Moura and Jamie Bell
Swimming with Sharks (Roku), with Diane Kruger and Donald Sutherland
The Girl From Plainville (Hulu), with Elle Fanning and Chloë Sevigny
The Last Movie Stars (CNN +), by Ethan Hawke with Laura Linney, Melanie Griffith, Sam Rockwell and Oscar Isaac
The Man Who Fell To Earth (Showtime), with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris
Untitled Magic Johnson Documentary Series (Apple TV +)
WeCrashed (Apple TV +), with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION
Bad Ax – David Siev
Clean – Lachlan McLeod
It’s Quieter in the Twilight – Billy Miossi
Mama Bears – Daresha Kyi
Master of Light – Rosa Ruth Boesten
Space – Scott Leberecht
The Pez Outlaw – Amy Bandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel
The Thief Collector – Allison Otto
DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT
Crows are White – Ahsen Nadeem
Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets – Drea Cooper and Zackary Canepari
Facing Nolan – Bradley Jackson
Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down – Julie Cohen and Betsy West
Kids In The Hall: Comedy Punks – Reginald Harkema
Mickey: The Story of a Mouse – Jeff Malmberg
More Than Robots – Gillian Jacobs
Nothing Lasts Forever – Jason Kohn
Shouting Down Midnight – Gretchen Stoeltje
Skate Dreams – Jessica Edwards
Split At The Root – Linda Goldstein Knowlton
Still Working 9 to 5 – Camille Hardman and Gary Lane
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off – Sam Jones
Under the Influence – Casey Neistat
We Are Not Ghouls – Chris James Thompson
We Feed People – Ron Howard
What We Leave Behind – Iliana Sosa
A Woman on the Outside – Lisa Riordan Seville and Zara Katz
Your Friend, Memphis – David Zucker
VISIONS
A Vanishing Fog – Augusto Sandino
Chee $ e – Damian Marcano
Jethica – Pete Ohs
Self-Portrait – Joële Walinga
Sell / Buy / Date – Sarah Jones
Shadow – Bruce Gladwin
The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic – Teemu Nikki
The Unknown Country – Morrisa Maltz