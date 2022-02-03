SXSW 2022, all the films of a catch-all edition

Almost one hundred films on the programwith 76 world and 4 international premieres, and then documentaries, short films, art installations, immersive projects, XR experiences, music videos: the SXSW 2020 Austin is betting heavily on an edition that could turn out to be ‘catch-all’. Between 11 and 20 March next, the South by Southwest you play a lot if not all, taking advantage of the fact that many have preferred to avoid a Sundance Film Festival all virtual, ending up choosing the most attractive and next showcase, the Texan one.

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Nicolas CagePete Davidson, Rose Byrne, Jack Black, Richard LinklaterMichelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curits, Alessandra Mastronardi (in the Tom Gormican movie), Rose Byrne, Celeste Barber, Winona Ryder (in The Cow), Andrea RiseboroughElisha Cuthbert are just some of the protagonists of the titles on the bill, in which we also find the Italian-American Spin Me Round with Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola e Aubrey Plaza.

“The past two years have been complicated and filled with new and uncharted waters for all of us. While there has been innovation in building a community in isolation, we have greatly missed being able to come together, – he has declared Janet Pierson, responsible for programming the SXSW. – For our 29th edition of the Festival, we are thrilled to generously share a creative work to be experienced together, in person, with even virtual possibilities. There are fantastic projects to enjoy, from a variety of voices, and surprising new discoveries as always ”.

The following are the main films scheduled at SXSW 2022:

HEADLINERS

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood – Richard Linklater (Netflix)

Atlanta – Season 3 – Hiro Murai (FX)

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies – Halina Reijn

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniels

The Lost City – Adam and Aaron Nee

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – Tom Gormican

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

A Lot of Nothing – Mo McRae

I Love My Dad – James Morosini

It Is In Us All – Antonia Campbell-Hughes

Linoleum – Colin West

Nika – Vasilisa Kuzmina

Seriously Red – Gracie Otto

Slash / Back – Nyla Innuksuk

Soft & Quiet – Beth de Araújo

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Lover, Beloved – Michael Tully (of Suzanne Vega)

Me Little Me – Elizabeth Ayiku

Millie Lies Low – Michelle Savill

Pirates – Reggie Yates

Pretty Problems – Kestrin Pantera

Spin Me Round – Jeff Baena (Italy / USA)

Stay The Night – Renuka Jeyapalan

The Cow – Eli Horowitz

The Prank – Maureen Bharoocha

To Leslie – Michael Morris

MIDNIGHTERS

Bitch Ass – Bill Posley

Deadstream – Vanessa Winter and Joseph Winter

Hypochondriac – Addison Heimann

No Looking Back – Kirill Sokolov

Sissy – Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes

The Cellar – Brendan Muldowney

Watcher – Chloe Okuno

X – Ti West

FESTIVAL FAVORITES

titles presented at festivals around the world

2nd Chance – Ramin Bahrani

32 Sounds – Sam Green

Aftershock – Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee

Boycott – Julia Bacha

Descendant – Margaret Brown

Emergency – Carey Williams

Fire of Love – Sara Dosa

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – Dean Fleischer-Camp

master’s degree – Mariama Diallo

The Art of Making It – Kelcey Edwards

TikTok, Boom. – Shalini Kantayya

EPISODIC PREMIERES

previews of prestigious upcoming series

61st Street (AMC)

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart (HBO Max)

DMZ (HBO Max), with Rosario Dawson

Halo (Paramount)

Shining Girls (Apple TV +), with Elisabeth Moss, Wagner Moura and Jamie Bell

Swimming with Sharks (Roku), with Diane Kruger and Donald Sutherland

The Girl From Plainville (Hulu), with Elle Fanning and Chloë Sevigny

The Last Movie Stars (CNN +), by Ethan Hawke with Laura Linney, Melanie Griffith, Sam Rockwell and Oscar Isaac

The Man Who Fell To Earth (Showtime), with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris

Untitled Magic Johnson Documentary Series (Apple TV +)

WeCrashed (Apple TV +), with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Bad Ax – David Siev

Clean – Lachlan McLeod

It’s Quieter in the Twilight – Billy Miossi

Mama Bears – Daresha Kyi

Master of Light – Rosa Ruth Boesten

Space – Scott Leberecht

The Pez Outlaw – Amy Bandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel

The Thief Collector – Allison Otto

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

Crows are White – Ahsen Nadeem

Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets – Drea Cooper and Zackary Canepari

Facing Nolan – Bradley Jackson

Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down – Julie Cohen and Betsy West

Kids In The Hall: Comedy Punks – Reginald Harkema

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse – Jeff Malmberg

More Than Robots – Gillian Jacobs

Nothing Lasts Forever – Jason Kohn

Shouting Down Midnight – Gretchen Stoeltje

Skate Dreams – Jessica Edwards

Split At The Root – Linda Goldstein Knowlton

Still Working 9 to 5 – Camille Hardman and Gary Lane

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off – Sam Jones

Under the Influence – Casey Neistat

We Are Not Ghouls – Chris James Thompson

We Feed People – Ron Howard

What We Leave Behind – Iliana Sosa

A Woman on the Outside – Lisa Riordan Seville and Zara Katz

Your Friend, Memphis – David Zucker

VISIONS

A Vanishing Fog – Augusto Sandino

Chee $ e – Damian Marcano

Jethica – Pete Ohs

Self-Portrait – Joële Walinga

Sell ​​/ Buy / Date – Sarah Jones

Shadow – Bruce Gladwin

The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic – Teemu Nikki

The Unknown Country – Morrisa Maltz