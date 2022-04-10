Syberia: The World Before, PC review. The classic graphic adventure returns

we live wonderful times for lovers of graphic adventures. Contrary to general opinion, the genre has been enjoying a iron health, and with countless quality releases. We have seen how new companies bet on the genre, we have seen several of the great names of the golden age return to the ring, and the amount of great graphic adventures that we have enjoyed these years is really high. As a culmination to all this, the recent announcement of a new Monkey Island with Ron Gilbert, Dave Grossman and David Fox among others in front.

However, we must remember the painful desert crossing that the genre suffered around the year 2000. Almost without interruption and without a very clear explanation, the graphic adventure went from being the pretty girl of PC gamers to being something almost marginal, losing favor with the general public. Between the momentum of the burgeoning first-person shooter genre, the genre’s inability to seamlessly adapt to 3D, and changing consumer tastes, along with other hard-to-explain factors, led to seeing how the number of graphic adventure releases was drastically cut until almost disappearing.

Among the main burning nails that the genre grabbed at that time, the fantastic and wonderful The Longest Journey of the year 2000, and the first and spectacular first title of the saga that concerns us today, Syberia, published at the beginning of 2002. An instant classic that would continue in 2004 with Syberia II. The initial idea was that they would be a single title, but it had to be divided given the magnitude of the project. The sequel was even better than the first, and both established themselves as cult sagas. We would have to wait until 2017 to attend the launch of Syberia 3, a very irregular and full of defects which caused great displeasure among the fans of the franchise.

Finally, we come to last March 18 when this Syberia 4 which we are going to analyze. Launch that is conditioned by a crucial factor: the tragic death of its creator and alma mater, the Belgian artist Benoit Sokal, on May 28 last year. The main differentiating characteristic of the saga is its peculiar art noveau setting full of automatons and various mechanical inventions, within what has been called clockpunk. The title has been completed without the Belgian genius, this being his posthumous work.

Sadly, Syberia 4 we have been quite disappointed. Is a step up from the failed Syberia 3but it remains very far from the first 2 and similar adventure titles with much more to offer. Their puzzles are too easy, not very inspired and not particularly satisfying. Her narrative is her main asset and she plays almost all her cards, but in our opinion she suffers from a disastrous pace and tells a somewhat flat story and that sometimes gives the feeling of not knowing very well what it really wants to offer. Bet on emotion and drama as the main claims to connect with the player, but unfortunately in our case it has not succeeded. The superb setting and the colossal audiovisual section, along with the pleasure of living an interesting adventure at the hands of a great protagonist such as Kate Walker They have made us enjoy the game at times, although the final aftertaste is very bittersweet.

Kate Walker in search of her past

It is absolutely not necessary to have played the previous 3 titles to be able to enjoy Syberia: The World Before without this being a problem, although it is advisable to do so both for the quality of the first two titles and for what they help to understand several references to it. The plot begins immediately after the events of the third installment: our protagonist, Kate Walker, is imprisoned in some salt mines in the Taiga. During her escape, she discovers a train with various works of art, including a painting with the image of a girl that is nailed to Kate. In the middle of the flight, Kate’s companion during her captivity suffers a tragic fate, and she promises her that she will find out who the girl in her portrait is.

This will turn out to be Dana Rose, ultimately co-star of the story and second playable character of it. This will result in a plot straddling two eras, 1937 with Dana and 2004 with Kate Walker. The plot is about WWII, covertly by characterizing the Nazis as The Brown Shadow, and the Jews as Vagherans, but the analogy is clear. As we have already mentioned, the adventurous tone is left behind somewhat and discovery of the saga in pursuit of a more emotional and dramatic approach, and here is one of the crux of the matter. If we connect with this new approach, perfect, but given the enormous narrative weight of the title, if this is not the case, the title loses many integers and almost all of its charm.

The excessively slow pace, contemplative and full of interruptions of the game does not help too much to connect with what counts. The adventure is excessively peppered with cinematic scenes, cuts, transitions and elements that negatively affect the flow of the script. In addition, the feeling of the title is to be a prologue and not knowing very well where to go until almost 10 hours, and there is no excessive character development for us to connect with them. The duration of the adventure is around 14 hourssomething more or less depending on whether we explore everything it has to offer and how much we stop admiring the beautiful pictures it offers us.

Adventure more narrative than graphic

The adventure seeks that the narrative be the common thread of the title, relegating puzzles to the background, both in presence and in complexity. And yet these don’t feel at all satisfying or organic, they feel more like obstacles put in place to hinder progress, though not much, than an integral element of the gameplay. Most of these are about trigger various mechanisms, rotating the view, performing gestural actions with the controls, and operating levers and switches. This type of puzzle is traditional in the saga, but the ones we see here are not inspired at all. There will also be inventory puzzles, in which we must collect objects and use them where appropriate. These situations will be facilitated by the fact that the game itself will mark where we can use objects and where not, and we will never carry more than 3 or 4 with us.

Neither one nor the other turns out to be excessively satisfying puzzles, we have never felt that moment of eureka that makes an adventure great. Despite its low challenge, some puzzles have resisted us due to problems with control or some action that is not very clear. In several of them you only have to press the button that is marked on the screen or move the stick in the indicated direction. We can choose control with keyboard and mouse or direct with control pad, directly managing the characters and having a cursor on the screen for certain actions. The control is also a bit rough, and the camera only allows us to move it slightly from its frame, without the possibility of rotation or change of focus, and in certain situations this makes it difficult to move forward.

All this that we discussed negatively affects the rhythm of the narrative, and together with the problems mentioned above, they weigh down the title a lot. The influence of modern adventures, Life Is Strange at the helm, is more than palpable in this new Syberia. It is seen that the intention is to satisfy both the players of today and the traditional followers of the saga, but in our opinion the result can be improved. Nor does it risk anything in the playable, beyond allowing us to alternate control of both characters at different times to solve a couple of puzzles. All adventure texts have a excellent translation into Spanish.

A beautiful world in the best tradition of the saga

If this series of adventures has stood out for something, it is for its masterful and unique setting, and here this new installment of Syberia triumphs. The staging is masterful, ornate, beautiful and with a artistic direction staff like few. The wonderful lighting effects highlight the tremendous gallery of beautiful prints that the title gives us. The character models are very successful, and all this makes the title look amazing on screen. It is true that this takes its toll, and the performance in terms of the rate of images per second suffers at times, and the title is quite demanding in terms of hardware in order to fully enjoy its benefits. The imagination, good work and elegance that overflows the graphic section of Syberia, The World Before, partly justify enjoying this adventure.

The sound section is not far behind, full of excellent compositions that are a pleasure for the ear, giving great prominence to the piano. The way in which the soundtrack reinforces the setting of the title is masterful, and the accompaniment is magnificent at all times. The dubbing work is also great, despite not having voices in Spanish. Interestingly, the game recommends playing with the Russian dub, and this is selected by default. We have played it with voices in English, and we think the performances are phenomenal and they marry wonderfully with the characters they voice. Fortunately, unlike Syberia 3, the title is highly polished beyond the mentioned occasional jerks, and we have not found any noteworthy bug.

CONCLUSION Syberia: The World Before has turned out to be a bit of a disappointment. Its few, little complex and inspired and not very satisfactory puzzles leave it very lame as a graphic adventure, to the point that it can hardly be considered within this genre. The influence of modern adventures like Life Is Strange or the Telltale titles is more than evident, with the narrative being the main asset of the title. Sadly, the new installment of Syberia is far from these references, weighed down by a disastrous rhythm, excessively slow and full of cuts, and the plot is committed to drama and emotion instead of adventure, and it is quite difficult for it to take off. Where it does succeed is with a spectacular setting and a huge audiovisual section, overflowing with imagination and good work. We have a recommended adventure for those looking for a light narrative title without much complication of spectacular staging, a step forward with respect to the mediocre Syberia 3 but that is far from both the first two titles in the saga and the modern references of the what baby.

THE BEST Masterful setting and staging.

Audiovisually it is wonderful, it overflows imagination and good work. WORST Uninspired puzzles, with little prominence and not very satisfying.

A very irregular rhythm full of elements that take their toll on the adventure.

The plot has a hard time getting off the ground.

The control and the camera play some tricks, also suffering from some drop in the rate of images per second.