Sydney Benveniste: How did the college swimmer die?

Facebook Sidney Benveniste.

Sydney Benveniste is a college swimmer in California who has passed away.

Azusa Pacific University confirmed Benveniste’s death in a Facebook statement. How did Benveniste die? The cause of death was not disclosed.

Her death comes on the heels of the death of Stanford University soccer player Katie Meyer. Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted, according to Yahoo Sports. Said death has raised concerns about the pressures college athletes face; Meyer’s mother says her daughter seemed happy even though she had a lot on her plate, according to NBC News, which added that her mother saw no “red flags” before her daughter’s death.

In Benveniste’s case, no details about the circumstances of his death have been released.

This is what you need to know:

Benveniste was a sophomore on his college swim team.

According to Swimming World magazine, Benveniste was a “sophomore on the Azusa Pacific women’s swimming and diving team.” She last competed in November 2021.

He died the first week of March, the website reported. She qualified for junior nationals in 2015 while in high school, according to Swimming World magazine.

His major was listed as undecided on the school’s website.

The website provides the following information about Benveniste:

2020-21: Redshirt season, did not compete. 2019-20 (freshman): Competed in eight meets in his first college season. She finished second in the 200 Y Fly (2:05.58) and was a member of the 200 Y Medley Relay Team and the 200 Y Free Relay Team, finishing seventh in both events at the PCSC Championship. Had career best times in the 50 Y Back (31.35 @ PCSC Pentathlon), 100 Y Back (1:08.03 @ Biola Invitational), 50 Y Breast (35.49 @ PCSC Pentathlon), 50 Y Fly (26.74 @ PCSC Championships), 100 Y IM (1:06.38 – PCSC Pentathlon).

Benveniste holds swimming records

Benveniste wrote on Facebook that she graduated from Redlands East Valley High School in 2019. Her Facebook page is filled with photos of a happy, carefree life with family and friends.

The Piranha Swim Team wrote in a Facebook tribute:

We would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to the family of Sydney Benveniste, former member of the Piranha Swim Team. Sydney currently holds two individual PST records and was part of a team-record 11 relay swims. After graduating from Redlands East Valley High School, she moved on to Azusa Pacific University, where she was in her junior year of school and a member of the swim team at the time of her passing this week.

The Azusa Pacific Athletic Program called the death “tragic” in a Facebook post.

Azusa Pacific athletic director Gary Pine said in a statement posted on Facebook:

On behalf of Azusa Pacific University, the Athletics Department, and the Swim & Dive program, our thoughts and prayers are with the Benveniste family following the tragic death of their daughter, Sydney.

The university’s website describes it as “a community of disciples and scholars preparing to impact the world for Christ. Choose from more than 200 online and on-campus programs, including bachelor’s, bachelor’s completion, master’s, doctorate, certificates, and credentials.”

Benveniste’s LinkedIn profile only says that he is a student at Azusa Pacific University.

The university is located in Azusa, California.

Spanish translation of the original Heavy.com note.