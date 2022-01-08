Sidney Poitier won the Best Actor award at the 1964 Oscars

Tributes began to pile up on the 94-year-old Sydney poet.

Bahamian-American actor, famous for his films Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner And In the heat of the night – The first black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor.

Poitier received the House Award for the role of Homer Smith in the 1963 play Field lilies.

After news of his death announced by Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell, fans and other stars began to remember Poitier on social media.

The independentGeoffrey Magnab paid tribute to the Poitiers, and his deeply influential legacy will remain forever.