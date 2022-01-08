Sydney Poitier News – Latest: Mark Rufallo, Barack Obama and Hopi Goldberg pay tribute to actor’s death 94
Sidney Poitier won the Best Actor award at the 1964 Oscars
Tributes began to pile up on the 94-year-old Sydney poet.
Bahamian-American actor, famous for his films Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner And In the heat of the night – The first black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor.
Poitier received the House Award for the role of Homer Smith in the 1963 play Field lilies.
After news of his death announced by Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell, fans and other stars began to remember Poitier on social media.
The independentGeoffrey Magnab paid tribute to the Poitiers, and his deeply influential legacy will remain forever.
Hillary Clinton pays tribute to Sydney Poitier
Hillary Clinton recalled Poetry through a social media post.
“We have all been very fortunate to share a culture with the Sydney Poitiers and have benefited from his hand in designing it,” the former US Secretary of State wrote on Twitter.
Lupita remembered Nyongo Poitier as “my hero”
Oscar winner Lupita Nyongo pays homage to “my hero” Poet.
Kenyan-Mexican actor To us And Slave for twelve years He shared four photos of the late actor on social media, along with “Sidney Poitier, my hero. A life lived very well “.
Kerry Washington mourns the disappearance of “an elegant king”
Kerry Washington recalled Poitier after news of the actor’s death.
The Corruption The star took to Twitter to thank Poitier, saying, “Today we are still following you and following the example you have set, not just for opening the door, but for walking into this world with infinite grace and grandeur.”
He added: “Be at peace and in power. We love you. ”
Sydney Poitier: A beautiful pioneer who has consistently challenged the same ideas
Following the death of the Oscar winner, writer Jeffrey Magnab pays tribute to a solo actor whose legacy of profound influence will remain forever.
British actor David Herwood recalls Sidney Poitier’s “endurance, kindness and style”.
Homeland Star David Harvard paid tribute to Poitier on Twitter.
“I need to get my weeds together. I need to get on stage tonight and remember who started this crazy fever dream, ”wrote Herwood.
“Sydney Poitier’s stamina, kindness and style changed me and shaped my life as an actor.”
The 56-year-old is currently starring in the Young Wick production The best of enemies, In which he plays American conservative political writer and commentator William F. Buckley Jr.
Reese Witherspoon says, “I’m lucky to be spending some time with the Sydney Poitiers.”
Reese Witherspoon pays tribute to the late Oscar winner on Twitter.
“Today we have lost a legend. I was lucky enough to spend some time with the Sydney Poitiers, ”he wrote Little big lies Star.
“As a longtime fan, I loved his amazing stories about how he changed his mind in Hollywood. His incredible interpretations are full of dignity, strength, truth and deep humanity.
Witherspoon with his post Poitier and his photo.
According to Oprah Winfrey, “the biggest of the great trees has fallen”
“For me, the largest of the ‘big trees’ has fallen: Sydney Poitier,” wrote the talk show host.
“My respect [sic] She must have loved it as a guide. friend. Brother. Confident. Wisdom teacher. ”
He continued: “Much respect and admiration for your wonderful, compassionate and eloquent life. I appreciated it. I loved it. I will always love his immense soul. Blessings to Jonah and the world of his beautiful daughters.
Winfrey went with that post with a photo of himself and Poitier hugging.
Poitier lives with his wife, Jonah Shimkus, and shares two daughters, Anika and Sidney, with them.
The late actor leaves behind his ex-wife Juanita Hardy and four daughters, Beverly, Pamela, Sherry and Gina.
Barack Obama fondly remembers Sidney Poitier ‘as a symbol of dignity and mercy
Former US President Barack Obama recalled Poitier for his “key roles and unique talents”.
Obama paid tribute to the late actor in his Twitter post.
“With his extraordinary characters and his unique talent, Sidney Poitier simulated [sic] Dignity and compassion bring us closer by revealing the power of films, ”he wrote.
The 60-year-old continued: “It also opened the doors to a generation of actors. Michael and I send our love to his family and legion of fans.
He shared the Twitter post with a photo of himself and former First Lady Michelle Obama with Poitier.
On August 12, 2009, Obama presented Poitier with the Independence Medal at the White House in Washington.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Sidney remembers Poitier as “a complete legend”
Joseph Gordon-Levitt paid homage to the deceased acting icon.
In a Twitter post, Il Don Giovanni The star wrote: “Sidney Poitier. A complete legend. One of the greats “.
Elijah Wood tells Sydney Poitiers ‘a long time’
Elijah Wood called the late actor “a long time” on Twitter.
The Lord of the Rings The star wrote: “Long live Sydney Poitier’s magnificent Titan.”
He went with the post with a black and white photo of the podium.
