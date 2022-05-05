Sydney Sweeney, actress of ‘Euphoria’, recreated a scene from ‘The Princess Diaries’: video | entertainment pop culture
Sydney Sweeney made a splash on and off the 2022 Met Gala, not only on the iconic steps of the New York Museum of Art, but she put on a glamorous show as she stripped her long, voluminous gown into a short, form-fitting piece.
It turns out that on the Instagram account of Tory Burch, designer of the ‘look’ used by the ‘Euphoria’ actress, a video was published recreating the scene in which Anne Hathaway, in the role of Mia Thermopolis, receives a makeover to look like a real ‘royal’.
The scene in which Sydney Sweeney recreated Anne Hathaway in ‘The Princess Diaries’
Remember that the film tells the story of Mia Thermopolis, who grew up as a commoner in San Francisco without knowing that she was the princess of Genovia.
Therefore, when her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi, asks her to accept the crown, she has to go through a change of ‘look’ that highlights her innate beauty.
Well, Sydney Sweeney was inspired by that scene to show her transformation for the Met Gala, and even added the original dialogue from ‘The Princess Diaries’: “Only Paolo can take this and this, to give him.. . one princess”.
Sydney Sweeney had a spectacular transformation on the red carpet of the Met Gala
The design that the famous wore at the beginning of the ‘red carpet’ was made up of a corset with an asymmetrical neckline adorned by tight and defined white rods; a great hit on the chosen dress code: ‘Gilded Glamour’.
As for the skirt, the piece began with a small peplum-style wave and underneath there was a long white tulle skirt with iridescence.
Once Sydney walked up the steps of the New York Museum of Art, she ditched her skirt to reveal a shorter, more modern version of the look.
Together, all these elements made up a perfect outfit for the occasion because the Golden Age, or ‘Gilded Age’ by its term in English, occurred at the end of the 19th century, when wealthy families for generations began to have a silent fight against ‘ the nouveaux riches’ (that’s why in this period of time extravagance and opulence were key in style).
The ampones dresses, the meters of tulle in the trains of the dresses, the feathers on the head, the extravagant hairstyles and headdresses and even accessories such as furs or enormous jewels were par excellence synonymous with glamour.