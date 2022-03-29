Sydney Sweeney and the peculiar habit that only practices once a year

sydney sweeney He has become one of the rising stars of the moment. Coming soon, the actress euphoria will make the jump to the big screen again, this time, to join Dakota Johnson in the new film of the Spider-Man Universe.

The truth is that the 24 year old actress She is usually quite reserved in her private life, although little by little some aspects of her routine are known. If there is something that Sweeney likes, it is being able to eat everything. Just as she loves to try all kinds of delicacies, she also likes a lot of sweet things. However, the actress is very careful about what she drinks, as she is quite strict with drinks.

Sweeney plays Cassie Howard in Euphoria

Because her job requires her to work long hours, many will be surprised that Sydney does not consume caffeine in her diet. In fact, his favorite drink is water.

“I haven’t even tried the coffee,” Sweeney said in an interview. “I only drink water, for some reason when I was like 12 I decided I would only drink water and I stuck with it. I love water, it’s my thing,” declared the actress from Sharp Objects. He also clarified that he tries to consume sugars in other foods, as well as replace caffeine with other nutrients and thus obtain energy.

The reason Sydney Sweeney doesn’t drink alcohol

The actress tries to keep her eating habits as healthy as possible. Just as you don’t drink caffeine or energy drinks, he doesn’t drink alcohol either. One of her favorite cocktails is the Shirley Temple, named after the child actress. It is a drink based on lemon juice or ginger-ale and a touch of grenadine, decorated with a cherry and a slice of orange.

On very rare occasions, Sydney drinks alcohol. In an interview with cosmopolitanthe star of the HBO drama revealed the reason why does not drink alcoholic beverages.

Sydney enjoys good food

“There is a history of alcoholism and drug addiction in my family tree,” Sweeney explained to the magazine. “I have never used drugs, I am terrified of having that addiction. I drink maybe once a year, because I have social anxiety. I prefer intimate gatherings. I’d like everyone to huddle on the couch and play board games or watch TV. I can’t do pointless things standing around drinking and getting nowhere in life,” she stated.

Certainly for an actress on the rise with sydney sweeney It is very important to keep the focus on her day to day life, especially now that the doors are beginning to open for the young actress.

