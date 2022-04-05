Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on character she’ll play in Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’

United States.- It has been more than a month since the confirmation that sydney sweeney has been chosen to join the cast of the next movie from Marvel from sony pictures, madam web, and now the star of euphoria has finally opened up about its main casting. Talking with Variety, Sweeney revealed that he has been buying a lot of comics in preparation for his undisclosed role.

I’ve been ordering a bunch of comics,” revealed Sweeney: “There’s a lot to learn. I’ve always been a huge fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I’ve grown up watching all of them and I’ve been involved with the whole world my whole life, so to be able to be a part of that is amazing, amazing.

Sweeney also joked that her mystery character will be a little different from the roles she’s played before, which is what prompted her to sign on to the project.

I like to try to find characters that are challenging to me in multiple different ways, and that are completely different from each other,” Sweeney said. “I want to continue to surprise people with the characters that I play when they don’t expect me to choose that next.

Sony’s Madame Web will star dakota johnson as the title character of Spider Man. Created by the writer Denny O’Neill and the artist John Romita Jr.. Set in 1980, Madame Web is a blind psychic who has become a major player in Spider-Man’s world due to her ties to Spider-Man. “The Great Web” a multiversal construct that unites all the “Spider” characters across the multiverse.

Madame Web will be directed by S. J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones) a from a script written by the scribes of Morbius Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.