Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on character she’ll play in Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 1 minute read

United States.- It has been more than a month since the confirmation that sydney sweeney has been chosen to join the cast of the next movie from Marvel from sony pictures, madam web, and now the star of euphoria has finally opened up about its main casting. Talking with Variety, Sweeney revealed that he has been buying a lot of comics in preparation for his undisclosed role.

Source link

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Galilea Montijo looks more curvy than Jennifer Lopez with a fitted orange outfit

5 mins ago

‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Cassie Leading a Double Life

7 mins ago

Daniel Bisogno gave the ring to his boyfriend, they plan to adopt

16 mins ago

Moon Knight is the best Marvel Studios premiere on Disney Plus | Series

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button