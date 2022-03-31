Sydney Sweeney distills elegance with luxury minidress in New York

the star of euphoria, sydney sweeneywas photographed by paparazzi exuding glamor and elegance with a pastel pink ensemble from Miu miu while walking through New York.

The actress was caught parading down the New York sidewalks wearing a mini skirt matching pink with a stylish buttoned blazer preppy white satin collar, which is on sale for $3,614 dollars ($71,815 Mexican pesos).

added shoes with a gold satin heel, brown circular earrings and a white bag with a short strap.

Highlighted her beauty with make-up that gave her skin a porcelain effect, blush pink, eyelids with metallic shadows, reddish lipstick and lashes loaded with black mascara.

Meanwhile, her blond hair was tied in a high half ponytail, with straight strands.

came out of a exclusive building alone and walked to his truck parked at the curb, seconds later he left.

Photo: The Grosby Group

His appearance in public comes after having conquered the red carpet of the after party from Oscars 2022 Vanity Fair.

She monopolized the cameras dressed in a purple gala dress from Miu miuwith a floor-length pencil skirt and a top interwoven with gems embedded.

added to his outfit diamond jewelry and an impressive purple ring, which replaced for one night the engagement ring that she recently received from her boyfriend Jonathan Daveno.

Earlier this month People confirmed that the couple had engaged after Sydney was seen numerous times wearing a ring while strolling through the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles area.

In recent years, the actress 24 years old has become one of the most recognized and requested actresses of Hollywood due to his successful performance in the HBO Max series, euphoriawhere he shares credits with Zendaya and Jacob Elordi.

A few weeks ago she was announced to star in the next Sony Marvel movie, Madame Web, alongside Dakota Johnson.

dead line was one of the first specialized media to break the news, although the role that Sydney will play was not revealed. Johnson will be the main character.

For now she has kept busy with the recordings of the film National Anthem in New Mexico, along with celebrities What haleyPaul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex, Toby Huss, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Harriet Sansom, and Derek Hinkey.

For her part, the successful young woman has been announced as one of the candidates potential to interpret madonna in his own autobiographical film; other stars in the race include barbie ferrera, Florence Pugh and Julia Garner.

Despite being one of the favorites, the interpreter of Material Girl It will have the last word, since it is the one in charge of writing the story, producing it and choosing the cast.

“The final decision will be Madonna’s alone, she is putting herself under great pressure to find the perfect person,” he said. TheMirror.

