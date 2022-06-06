Sydney Sweeney exudes glamor with a 2000-style miniskirt and crop top

the star of euphoria, sydney sweeneygarnered attention during her parade on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards thanks to its impressive look in the style of the 2000s.

She arrived at the prelude to the award ceremony, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, dressed in a personalized set of Miu miu that gave airs to the fashion that conquered during the beginning of the century.

She flaunted her unreal figure, tiny waist and toned legs wearing a mini skirt pastel pink, low-waisted, made with sequins and metallic rhinestones, matched with a pair of black buckles that joined the upper part of the skirt and gave way to a revealing opening.

She added a tight white crop top with short sleeves with square lapels and a slightly buttoned neckline, which exposed her pink lace lingerie and which was assimilated in style to the outfit she wore. Britney Spears in the video of Baby One More Time.

Photo: EFE

She highlighted her beauty with makeup that gave her skin a porcelain effect, blush pink, eyelids with metallic shadows, reddish lipstick, an intense black eyeliner and lashes loaded with black mascara.

Meanwhile, her blond hair was styled with a parting in the middle and slightly wavy strands on the back.

She added multiple gold rings, diamond earrings, plus a pair of chunky square heels and silver platform sandals with sparkly details.

In social networks, he shared details of his lookin addition to a photo shoot who shot in the same outfit before the Red carpet of the award ceremony, where euphoria it won four awards, including the best program category.

sydney sweeney She is one of the most important and critically acclaimed actresses on the rise in recent years thanks to her starring appearance in the HBO drama series.

In addition to euphoriaI work in The White Lotus and lent his voice to Robot Chicken from adult swimstarred in the movies Night Teeth, The Voyeurs Y Downfall High.

While preparing his performance for the third season of euphoriathe 24-year-old celebrity will begin filming National Anthem with Halsey and Eric Dane.

She was recently announced to star in the next Sony Marvel movie, madam webbeside Dakota Johnson.

dead line was one of the first specialized media in the United States to break the news, although the role that Sydney will play was not revealed. Johnson will be the main character.

MA