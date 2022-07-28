Sydney Sweeney hard prepares his arrival at Marvel

After becoming very famous for the Euphoria series, actress Sydney Sweeney will storm Marvel with the movie Madame Web.

We still don’t know who she will play, but the actress sydney sweeney is getting very fit to shock all the fans of Marvel with the movie madam web that they are currently filming and that will star dakota johnson.

As leaked, dakota johnson will interpret the version of Julia Carpenter of madam web, since we have been able to see a photos where he wears a look similar to the comics. While sydney sweeney could be Felicia Hardy/Black Cat, but in a recent interview, she has shown that she is not willing to reveal anything. She at least she has confirmed her hard preparation.

“I’m getting wrestling training, movement training and something called Reformacore Pilates. I have been very attracted to the film because I really like the personal struggles that the character goes through.”

So for now the clues about her role in the movie are very vague and knowing the number of female characters related to spider-man who has physical abilities and internal struggles, could be anyone.

What will the movie be about?

For now, everything is a mystery, but it is speculated that a kind of female team is being created made up of the characters of Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts and Celeste O’Connor. in the address is S J Clarkson, responsible for some episodes of series such as Jessica Jones, The Defenders, Collateral, Succession and Anatomy of a Scandal. In addition, they will have a script of matt sazama Y Burk Sharpless, who have in their filmography films like Morbius, Gods of Egypt, The Last Witch Hunter and Dracula: The Untold Legend. So we can see that they have gathered a lot of talent.

Madame Web will be released on July 7, 2023.