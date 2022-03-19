Sydney Sweeney joins Dakota Johnson in the cast of ‘Madame Web’, the new movie from Sony and Marvel

sony pictures continues to shape his own arachnid universe expanding the cast of the future film related to the world of the web shooter, ‘Madame Web’. And it is that, according to reports Deadline, the young celebrity known for ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’, Sydney Sweeney, will co-star in the company’s new film with Dakota Johnson (‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, ‘Suspiria’) in the first film in which she plays a superhero. Johnson will star in the film as Madame Web, while Sweeney’s role has not been relieved.

Due to the physical appearance of the young Sweeney and the stories of the arachnid in the comics, it is theorized that the actress who has marked a before and after in her career with her role in ‘Euphoria’ I could play Gwen Stacy. The character has already made an appearance in the arachnid tapes up to three times in the cinema: In ‘Spider-Man 3’, from the Sam Ramy trilogy, a then unknown young woman, Bryce Dallas Howard, played the character; On ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ Emma Stone brought to life the most iconic version of Gwen in a story that deals with her painful death; Meanwhile in ‘Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse’ the character makes her appearance in her most super heroic version, Spider-Gwen.









It would not be foolish to think that Tom Holland, who recently claimed to want to leave his legacy as the main arachnid to Miles Morales or a woman I ended up bequeathing the mantle to Sweeney, who is currently at the peak of her acting career and could find a new opportunity in the Spider Universe to continue growing her figure within the industry.

madam web

The character is a mainstay in arachnid comics since he has the possibility of interconnecting the Spider characters of the different universes that exist in the comics of the franchise.

Cassandra Web was born in Salem, Oregon. Ever since she was just a child, she began to have visions of her abilities as clairvoyant. The powers increased as he used them regularly. Blind from birth, Cassandra found that her psychic abilities more than made up for her blindness and she ended up becoming a professional medium.

S J Clarkson (‘Collateral’) will be in charge of directing the film from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (‘Morbius’). The experienced director has previously directed numerous episodes of series (some for Marvel Television) such as ‘Heroes’, ‘Dexter’, ‘Banshee’, ‘Bates Motel’, ‘Jessica Jones’ or ‘The Defenders’.