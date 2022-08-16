Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria dazzles in a minidress and pointed heels

last weekend, sydney sweeney left us speechless. Let us remember that they carried out (finally) the HCA TV Awardssome of the best television programs of the year were awarded there, and among the nominees was Sweeneythis time for his performance in the HBO Max series, The White Lotus, that shocking limited series where she plays a troubled teenager.

Shortly before the ceremony began, the best actress nominee, Sidney Sweeney, came to the Red carpet with a vintage dress that reminded us of the voluminous silhouettes peplum style from the 2010s. Another look reminiscent of Cassiehis character in Euphoria.

But the minidress of 24-year-old actress Sydney SweeneyIt was actually from the 1980s, plus it was signed by a designer known for his incredibly sculptural creations.

the dress of Sweeney for that big night, which was selected by her stylist Molly Dicksonwas a dark green velvet creation from Thierry Mugler from 1981.

The part was found in the store nyc vintageand its fan details (both at the bust and at the waist) gave it a theatrical air.

Let’s remember that Thierry Mugler was the master of futuristic forms, but this design proved to be a more glamorous version of the peplum tops that we all wore in the 2010s, with skinny jeans and ballerinas.

Since the dress certainly attracted all eyes, due to its incredible neckline, Sweeney, an expert in sexy comfortable topsand Dickson chose to add minimal accessories, with pointy heels, with metallic details, by Jimmy Choo and fancy jewelry from De Beers, including a dainty diamond necklace.

So does this dress prove to us that peplums are making a big comeback in 2022?

The answer is: No. And let’s hope they don’t. But for now, the sydney sweeney vintage look It was definitely a great victory in the Red carpet.

How to wear a black mini dress in 2022

Although searches for mini-dress have risen sharply this year, in part due to a return to the trends of the 2000s, we must not forget that LBD (little black dressesfor its acronym in English) have always been there at our disposal.

Givenchy, Autumn-Winter 2022 collection. Alessandro Lucioni/Gorunway.com Bottega Veneta, Autumn-Winter 2022 collection. Bottega Veneta / Gorunway

In these examples we verify that the LBD They can even be worn with less sunny climates, such as the one that enjoys sydney sweeney in Los Angeles. When the fall 2022 finally arrive, we will carry these sober mini dresses with wadersvery tall, as the catwalks of Givenchy and Bottega Veneta dictate.

Black Dresses with Strappy Heels

Another icon of elegance on the red carpet, Natalie Portmansurprised us with a dress from the same period, also created by Mugler, only slightly longer than Sydney’s.