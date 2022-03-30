Sydney Sweeney on preparing for her role in ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’

Sydney Sweeney has been in a number of projects over the years. From Euphoria for the white lotus, the actor and producer has been part of some of the most important programs on television. But the Washington native doesn’t just stay on the small screen. Sweeney has also been in a fair number of movies. It was recently announced that he will star alongside Dakota Johnson in the upcoming Marvel movie, lady web. And in 2019, she had a small role in the Quentin Tarantino movie. Once upon a time… in Hollywood.

Sydney Sweeney | Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Who does Sydney Sweeney play in ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’?

On Once upon a time… in Hollywood, Sweeney plays a Manson girl named Snake. She has been candid about how much she enjoyed working on the film. Working with Tarantino and a bevy of other A-list actors like Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt was a dream come true for Sweeney. But how did she prepare herself to work alongside such veteran actors?

How did the MMA fighter prepare for her role in the film?

A self-proclaimed nerd, Sweeney threw herself into research for her role in Once upon a time… in Hollywood. He went through all kinds of media to get a better idea of ​​the character she would play. In an interview with Vogue, she opened up about the intricate process she went through to embody Snake.

“It was my first time playing a real character,” Sweeney shared. “And it was great to be able to investigate this girl, Snake. I was the youngest Manson girl and I read all these books about her and the Manson family. In fact, she wrote a book, and I went and bought it, and I read it. I saw some of her interviews and just immersed myself in them because I wanted the character to be her.”

Sweeney’s character book for Snake was hyper-realistic

Of course, Sweeney’s preparation for Once upon a time… in Hollywood it also included one of his infamous character books. The Handmaid’s Tale alum creates a painstakingly detailed and interactive timeline for each character from the day they were born to the first page of the script. She used this same process for Snake but added a little twist.

“I love building my characters as much as possible, and I create these books to prepare myself for each role,” Sweeney explained. “So, in this book, it was the first time that I wanted every word in the book to have been written or said by the character. So I went and pulled quotes and dialogue from the book and Snake’s interviews and put it all in the book as if she had written this book about growing up as a Manson girl, right down to the newspaper clippings that she found out she was in.” .

Sweeney credits Quentin Tarantino for building such a realistic set

What also helped Sweeney get into character was the set of Once upon a time… in Hollywood. She credits Tarantino and his team for their attention to detail. “When I was first on the set of the ranch, and Quentin and his set crew did an amazing job building the ranch, because I studied all the photos and videos of it, when I first walked in, I felt like I was really there. .”

