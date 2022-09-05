Sydney Sweeney stuns in ‘sweetheart neckline’ dress in Venice

The actress sydney sweeney dazzled by attending a private and exclusive party of Armani Beauty to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the brand’s sponsorship of the Venice International Film Festival.

On Saturday, dozens of celebrities gathered at the celebration held at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection museum. The guests included the stars of Bridgerton Regé-Jean Page, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran; Tessa Thompson from Westworld and Sadie Sink from strange things.

But it was sydney sweeney who monopolized the spotlight when she arrived dressed in a spectacleArmani Privé strapless dress in pink. The garment stylized her figure with a sweetheart neckline and a bulging design around the hip. The fabric fell in a straight cut to below her feet.

She conquered with wavy hair and showed off her beauty with impeccable makeup, consisting of pink lipstick on her lips, pink shadows on her eyelids and black eyeliner to highlight her eyes. She wore wide black eyelashes and blush on her cheeks.

sydney sweeney He published the photos of his look on his Instagram account and added more than one million 200 thousand reactions.

The night before, the star of euphoria went to the red carpet of the movie bones and allstarring Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell. She dazzled in a black Armani dress fitted to the body and with a bow around the neck. She wore diamond bracelets and earrings.

About the movie Bones and all, he said, “I think I’m still processing the whole movie. I don’t want to spoil anything… I went to the movie not knowing what to expect, I didn’t know anything about it, so I want people to have the same experience.”

For sydney sweeneybe in Venice it is like a “magic dream”. “Everyone is dressed to the nines and the city is the most beautiful place. I love Italy, I love Italians and I love being here. The first night I was here, I snuck into town for the night and found a little pizza place, we cruised the canals, it was really beautiful,” she added.

The actress returned to Boston to continue recording madam web alongside Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott. She recently finished filming National Anthem.

The actress sydney sweeney, 24, is going through his best professional moment. She was twice nominated for Emmy Awards. One of them, in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her character of Cassie Howard in Euphoria. She competes against the likes of Julia Garner (Oazark) and Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul).

His second nomination is in Supporting Actress for a Miniseries or TV Movie for her character as Olivia in The White Lotus.

sydney sweeney owes much of her fame to the role of Cassie she plays in euphoria. In the second season of the program, her character became relevant, but there were some scenes that were not easy to record.

said to the middle dead line that it cost her a lot of work to film the scene where she vomits in a jacuzzi, surrounded by her companions. “I had to have a tube in my mouth and I was stuffing my mouth with disgusting bits of food and I don’t even know what else. Then I had to hold it in my mouth while the scene was going on and act like I didn’t have it. Then she vomited everywhere,” she recounted.

Sweeney said playing the role of Cassie has taught her to let go of her insecurities. “She has taught me to allow myself to completely immerse myself in her emotions. she has been a really beautiful experienceto be able to play out all of his different and crazy emotions that he’s had to deal with. It’s been so much fun,” she noted.

Look at the sydney sweeney photos in the upper gallery.