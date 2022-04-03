Sydney Sweeney talks about his signing for Marvel

They recently confirmed that young actress Sydney Sweeney will be in a new Marvel movie.

sydney sweeney is succeeding thanks to playing Cassie Howard on euphoria from hbo max. She will also be in the movie Marvel on madam web who will star dakota johnsonfor now we do not know which character from the comics will give life, but at least he has already revealed what this step means for his film career.

In a recent interview, he was asked how he chooses his next roles and he answered:

“I like to try to find characters that challenge me in many different ways and are completely different from each other. I want to continue to surprise people with the characters I play when they don’t expect me to choose the next one.”

To prepare for the Madame Web movie, sydney sweeney has revealed that he is reading a lot of Marvel comics.

“I’ve been ordering a bunch of comics. There is much to learn. I’ve always been a huge fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I’ve grown up watching all these heroes. And I’ve been immersed in that whole world my whole life, so to be able to be a part of that is an amazing, amazing thing.”

Black Cat or Spider-Gwen?

For now, they have not revealed which character he will play. sydney sweeneybut the fans are clear that they want it to be black cat or Spider-Gwen. Two very different characters, but surely the actress could do a great job with both. Surely when the start of filming of the film approaches madam webwe will know more details of the plot and the protagonists.

Meanwhile, we can see sydney sweeney in the third season of euphoria because it has already been confirmed hbo max and it will probably arrive in 2023. So some very intense years await the actress.