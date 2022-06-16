Sydney Sweeney to join Dakota Johnson in ‘Madame Web’

According to the Deadline medium, the 24-year-old American actress Sydney Sweeney will be part of the new Sony Pictures film production called “Madame Web”. What the media revealed is that according to “close sources” this news was confirmed and so far “it is not known which character Sweeney will have in the film.” Sydney Sweeney is best known for her role as “Cassie Howard” on the teen series “Euphoria,” which has been a resounding success.

To ensure that this news is completely true, Sydney published yesterday through her official Instagram account a photo of the Deadline note. The young woman accompanied the publication with a spider emoji and so far the post already has more than a million likes. Before this, netizens reacted with comments such as: “This is magnificent Syd”, “Congratulations”, “You deserve it Sydney” and “I am very proud and happy for you”.

Women take over the Marvel universe

It was in February when it became known that the actress Dakota Johnson would star in the new Marvel film, as “Madame Web”. To make it official, Dakota also posted the news that Deadline spread on her official Instagram account. As data, Johnson will be the first woman to play a heroine in Sony Pictures movies.

About more details of the tape, so far it is known that SJ Clarkson will be the director of the tape. While Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless will participate as the writers of this long-awaited film. It is worth mentioning that SJ Clarkson is a woman and she is known for her work as a director in films like “Toast” and directed series like “Jessica Jones”. With this, there is no doubt that the cast of “Euphoria” has a great future ahead and that of Sydney Sweeney seems to be very bright.