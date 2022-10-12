If we talk about young actresses who in a matter of years are becoming big stars in the industry, we would definitely have to mention Sidney Sweeney. And it is that how not to outline it as one of the figures as the best projection of today, because Despite his 25 years, he has proven to be quite a raffle and has given us spectacular performances.

Maybe many recognize her for playing Cassie Howard in euphoriabut throughout her career we have seen her in other quite interesting film and television projects such as The Handmaid’s Tale, The White Lotus, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, The Voyeurs, Under the Silver Lake and many more. Nevertheless, now he will take a new step, as he will be in charge of a production that will surely bring back great memories of the old school.

Photo: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney to star in and produce a ‘Barbarella’ remake

It turns out that different media like dead linerevealed that Sydney Sweeney to Star in New Barbarella Movie for Sony Pictures. For those who do not remember it –or do not know what we are talking about–, This story is based on the French comic series created by Jean-Claude Forest in 1962 and that it was so successful that years later it came to the big screen with a film that featured Jane Fonda as the protagonist that, despite not receiving a great reception from critics, became a sci-fi cult classic.

According to the same source, in addition to being the star, Sweeney will also make her first appearance as a producer on this project.. So far there are not many details about the plot that we would see, but it is likely to be very similar to the one in 1968, where we follow the adventures of an astronaut who sets out to find and stop the evil scientist Durand Durand, whose weapon threatens to bring evil to the entire galaxy.

Jane Fonda in ‘Barbarella’ from 1968/Photo: Getty Images

In 2020, the people managing the Jean-Claude Forest estate announced plans to a new movie of Barbarella but so far, we have exciting news. Although yes, for now we do not know more details –much less when it could be released–, but it is very clear to us that in addition to Madame Webb, we will see a lot of Sydney Sweeney in the future.

