Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney told what her grandparents think about her nude scenes in Euphoria

Photo of James James4 hours ago


The successful series hbo max in which sydney sweeney interprets Cassie, euphoria, has become quite a phenomenon. Even for a network as massive as HBO, the series has broken Twitter records and become the second most-watched series in the network’s history, behind game of Thrones

Although one of the facilitators of the phenomenon of the series lies in its adult content (use of drugs and sex in particular), Sweeney revealed during his last interview in the The Ellen DeGeneres Showthat her entire family was immensely supportive, even when it came to seeing Sweeney stripping naked on screen.

