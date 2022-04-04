Sydney Sweeney told what her grandparents think about her nude scenes in Euphoria

The successful series hbo max in which sydney sweeney interprets Cassie, euphoria, has become quite a phenomenon. Even for a network as massive as HBO, the series has broken Twitter records and become the second most-watched series in the network’s history, behind game of Thrones

Although one of the facilitators of the phenomenon of the series lies in its adult content (use of drugs and sex in particular), Sweeney revealed during his last interview in the The Ellen DeGeneres Showthat her entire family was immensely supportive, even when it came to seeing Sweeney stripping naked on screen.

“For the premiere, I invited my whole family and I really I had forgotten about nuditySweeney said. “I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! They have to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and it was a huge screen… I was so excited I couldn’t think what they would see.”

Although Sweeney revealed that his entire family has reacted positively, the best reaction is definitely from his grandparents. Apparently, Sweeney’s grandparents were unfazed: “They said I have the best tits in Hollywood“The actress joked.

Related news

The rising star of euphoria has spoken about how her nudity has been received previously (after the first season), both by critics and audiences. “I am very proud of my work on Euphoria,” Sweeney told The Independent. “ I always thought it was a great performance . But no one talked about her because she undressed me.” Sweeney continued: “Then I do The White Lotus And suddenly all the critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They were like, ‘Oh my God, what is he going to do now?’” the Cassie actress said. “Didn’t you see Euphoria?”

The 24-year-old boarded the “stigma against actresses who get naked on screen” , adding, “When a boy has a sex scene or shows off his body, he often wins awards and receives various compliments. But the moment a girl does it, she feels completely different.”

Outside of this, the actress (who will next star in Madame Web with Dakota Johnson), previously noted that she never felt that Sam Levinson pressured her to do something she didn’t want to do when it came to nude scenes. “There are times when Cassie was supposed to speak and I would say to Sam, ‘I really don’t think that’s necessary here.’ He said, ‘Okay, we don’t need it,'” Sweeney clarified.

Later, Sweeney commented that for her the nudity in euphoria is “ important to the story and character ” during an interview with Teen Vogue. “We all get naked in real life. We show the life of this character and what he’s going through,” Sweeney said. “Cassie’s body is a different form of communication for her”.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!