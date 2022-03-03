Sydney Sweeney Transforms Her Hair Look for National Anthem Movie

sydney sweeney he appears to have ditched his trademark platinum blonde hair. The actress, who you may know as Cassie Howard, in ‘Euphoria,’ shared a photo of her new look with hers over 10 million followers of hers Instagram On March 1.

In the photo, Sweeney’s hair is obviously much darker than it was during her ‘Euphoria’ shooting days. Her new color is also paired with a fringe below her eyebrow, but it seems the transformation wasn’t a choice she made on a whim. Her short caption, “Penny Jo”, reveals the name of her new role in the upcoming movie, ‘National Anthem’. The plot follows the search for a rare artifact from the Lakota Native American tribe, and sydney sweeney will co-star with the singer and founder of About-Face BeautyHalsey.

The wicks dirty blonde by Sweeney remind us of a tone that we hope it will be everywhere in 2022: the sandy blonde. This color is perfect for those who, like Sweeney, tend to be on the brighter side of blonde because the change is easy to achieve in the salon. “It feels darker and more dimensional than a super-bright blonde, but it’s also easy to go back to that super-luminous shade when you’re ready,” said Nunzio Saviano Salon colorist Felicia Dosso, prior to Allure.

Attention because this blond will be one of the most seen in spring! Instagram @sydney_sweeney

The long bangs sydney sweeney could also be trending. Emily Ratajkowski’s new fringe, which she premiered in a post on Instagram on January 16, suggests we could see more of this cut this spring.

We know that new styles and shades come and go on celebrities’ heads in the blink of an eye, so we’ll have to see if Sweeney’s hair transformation holds up over the next few months. Regardless of how she does her hair, we have no doubt that she will surprise us with her acting chops when her new movie hits the big screen.

This story originally appeared on Allure.