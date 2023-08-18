Sydney Sweeney weaves her net

He is 25 years old and is about to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with one of the most anticipated characters for comic book lovers. Actress Sydney Sweeney will be in charge of giving life to Julia Carpenter, also known as Spider-Woman, in the film Madame Web, which is expected to hit the screens in 2024.

Of course, he was panicking. I went straight to the comic book store and bought every comic that mentioned my character. I think it’s different from what people expect from a superhero film.







That quote! It’s a quote, because the tabloids will pick up on everything else that we talk about,” Sweeney said in an interview with Variety magazine, shortly after it was revealed that she would be starring in addition to Spider-Woman in the SJ Clarkson-directed film. Will not give life to anyone else, in which he will share credits with Dakota Johnson, Celeste O’Connor, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott and Tahar Rahim.

But where did this actress come from to qualify herself for a role in the Marvel Universe? Well, Swinney’s story began when she was an energetic child who, after auditioning as an extra in a movie being shot in her hometown, managed to persuade her parents to let her try acting. Decided and made a structured long term plan – term plan – five years – to achieve this… by the age of 12.









When I was growing up, I had a very strange imagination. My parents always wanted me outside, so I had all these fantasy worlds. I grew up in a city where there was no entertainment industry, so acting was like a fairy tale.











They were holding auditions, so I begged my parents to let me audition to prepare for a five-year business plan presentation. My mother is a lawyer and my father is in the medical field, so school has always been very important. “I’ve always known how to communicate with him that way,” the actress shared in an interview at the 2019 Tribeca Festival.

Yes, his career started in cinema and exploded into series and television, eventually merging the two formats. 90210, Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy and Pretty Little Liars laid it out in the open and this Netflix series Everything Sucks! It established her as a young actress who could do whatever she set her mind to, bringing life to Emaline Addario in the show created by Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan.

But it was in HBO’s Sharp Objects that the Washington native showed her great potential, playing Alice, a teenage girl with mental problems, so the actress set out to study the stories of girls with a similar situation to her character and visit psychiatric centers. decided to visit. Be around girls who self-harm.

Thus came Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, a Quentin Tarantino film in which she shared the set with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, and Euphoria, the HBO series that brought her international fame with her role as Cassie Howard. a girl with a sexual history that torments him; For this work, the actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

This year, Sweeney starred in the reality, which was screened at the 73rd Berlin Film Festival, where critics praised her portrayal of the reality winner, a US Air Force veteran and NSA extra-translator, who received the highest award in 2018 so far. Got the longest sentence. He made unauthorized disclosures of government information to the media after leaking an intelligence report on Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

