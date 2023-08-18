Sydney Sweeney weaves her net

He is 25 years old and is about to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with one of the most anticipated characters for comic book lovers. Actress Sydney Sweeney will be in charge of bringing life to Julia Carpenter, also known as Spider-Woman, in the film. madam webWhich is expected to hit the screens in 2024.

Of course, he was panicking. I went straight to the comic book store and bought every comic that mentioned my character. I think it’s different from what people expect from a superhero film.

That quote! It’s a quote, Sweeney said in an interview with the magazine, because the tabloids will pick up on everything we talk about. Diversity Shortly after it was revealed that she would be portraying no less than Spider-Woman in the SJ Clarkson-directed film, in which she would share credits with Dakota Johnson, Celeste O’Connor, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott and Taher. Will do Rahim.

But where did this actress come from to qualify herself for a role in the Marvel Universe? Well, Swinney’s story began when she was an energetic child who, after auditioning as an extra in a movie being shot in her hometown, managed to persuade her parents to let her try acting. Decided and made a structured long term plan – term plan – five years – to achieve this… by the age of 12.

When I was growing up, I had a very strange imagination. My parents always wanted me outside, so I had all these fantasy worlds. I grew up in a city where there was no entertainment industry, so acting was like a fairy tale.

You may be interested: Mantra of the universe: They are fabulous and superheroes

They were holding auditions, so I begged my parents to let me audition to prepare for a five-year business plan presentation. My mother is a lawyer and my father is in the medical field, so school has always been very important. “I’ve always known how to communicate with him that way,” the actress shared in an interview at the 2019 Tribeca Festival.

Yes, his career started in cinema and exploded into series and television, eventually merging the two formats. 90210, Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy And pretty Little Liars They put it out there in front of everyone and it was a Netflix series Everything sucks! It established her as a young actress who could do whatever she set her mind to, bringing life to Emaline Addario in the show created by Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan.

but it was in sharp objectsFrom HBO, the Washington native showed great potential in playing Alice, a teenage girl with mental problems, so the actress turned to psychiatry to study and get a closer look at the stories of girls with the same situation as her character. Decided to visit the centers. girls who harm themselves

So did happen Once upon a time…in HollywoodQuentin Tarantino’s film where he shared the set with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, and Excitement, the HBO series that brought her international fame with her role as Cassie Howard, a girl whose sexual history torments her; For this work, the actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

This year, Sweeney starred in the film realitywhich was presented at the 73rd edition of the Berlin Film Festival, where critics praised him for his portrayal of Reality Winner, a United States Air Force veteran and former NSA translator, who was sentenced to death for unauthorized release in 2018. Got punished. He gave government information to the media after leaking an intelligence report on Russian interference in the 2016 Russian election.

You can access news in real time

Know the most viral facebook trending

read the columnists of excellent opinion

CLM