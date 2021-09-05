Sydney Sweeney, who is the new star of Generation Z

At twenty-two, Sydney Sweeney she is one of the young actresses to watch, because if she continues at this rate, she will soon be a star. A starlet (by virtue of her young age), in fact, the actress already is, especially now that she seems to have reached the status of queen among Generation Z colleagues – like Zendaya, her colleague in the series. Euphoria.

In fact, between August and September, Sydney Sweeney is present in a series and in a film. The show is The White Lotus, the series just started on Sky, in which she plays the role of Olivia Mossbacher. The film, on the other hand, is The Voyeurs, an erotic thriller coming to Amazon Prime Video in which Sweeney stars alongside Justice Smith (The Get Down).

Sydney Sweeney, between cinema and TV

Born in 1997, as an actress, was Sydney Sweeney born first in the cinema or on television? Difficult to say, because the young woman made her debut practically simultaneously on the big and small screen, playing the character of the protagonist Amber Heard as a child in the film The Ward – The ward (20210) by John Carpenter and collecting cameos on various TV series, such as Heros, Criminal Minds, 90210 starting from 2009.

In 2010, she stands out in the role of Samantha Wright in the thriller short film Takeo, directed by Omar Samad: thanks to her performance, she won the Best Actress award at the New York International Film Festival.

Over the years he continues to work between cinema and TV, until the year of the turning point arrives, 2018. It is truly the magical year of Sydney Sweeney, who is the protagonist of the psychological thriller She’s not my daughter and plays the part of Emaline Addario in the series Netflix Everything Sucks !, unfortunately closed after just one season. The career of the young actress, however, continues to great, always on the double track. At the cinema, she stars as Dianne Lake, the youngest of the Manson Family in the film Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time … in Hollywood. On television, she plays Eden Spencer in the series The Handmaid’s Tale) and, above all, in the role of Cassie Howard (Lexi’s older sister, Rue’s best friend) in the cult teen series Euphoria.

Sydney Sweeney, a beauty against haters

In 2020, Sydney Sweeney was selected as a brand ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.

Despite the beauty of the actress, transformed into an authentic sex symbol in the photo shoot, Sweeney then said she was the subject of body shaming on social media, which made her suffer a lot. The story sounds really absurd, since, talent aside, Sydney is an actress of remarkable beauty. It is true that on his Instagram profile there are no traces of his private life, jealously guarded, but of the beauty of the new Generation Z star, and how if there are any!

