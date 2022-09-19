Sydney Sweeney wore a Bridgerton-inspired dress at the 2022 Emmys

sydney sweeneand is still very active. In addition to the third season of Euphoria, the actress will produce and star in the HBO limited series The Gambler’s Table as well as in the upcoming spin off Marvel’s Madame Web opposite Dakota Johnson. Also, she says that she won’t be taking a break from acting anytime soon, even if she wanted to.

“They don’t pay actors anymore like they used to, and with streamers, you don’t get residuals anymore,” Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter in July, adding, “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover it. I have no one to support me, I have no one I can turn to to pay my bills or ask for help.’

This is how he breaks it down: ‘The established stars continue to charge, but I have to give 5% to my lawyer, 10% to my agents, 3% or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month. That’s more than my mortgage.’

Ultimately, the artist says she has resorted to taking deals with various brands to subsidize her income: ‘If I only acted, I couldn’t afford life in Los Angeles,’ she says. ‘I take deals because I have to…. I couldn’t believe I was able to buy a house. I want to be able to stay there.’

