Sydney Sweeney’s new healthy hair is the haircut for those too scared to chop off the ends. Vogue Spain

new healthy mane of Sydney Sweeney seen in the front row haute couture show Giorgio Armani Undoubtedly, this is the perfect haircut for those who are scared to cut their hair. it’s also for fear tip cut And they enthusiastically insist that it should be only a few centimeters (hairdressers confirm that there are many owners of long hair who do not want to hear or talk about cutting the ends every time they go to the hairdresser ). In this case, the actress has chopped off about 4 or 5 centimeters more when compared to recent photos, but the result couldn’t be more inspiring. And above all, it has completely changed it healthy look of your hair, Going from almost waist-length to chest-high length, it looks like you’ve got excessive amount of hair And she is very healthy. It is true that specific cuts are made to do this without touching the length when cleaning the tip – from Tip Hygiene by Maria Barras to famous Thickening section of Moncho Moreno-, but it is true that pruning anything else is the most immediate and effective way to thicken the tip and facilitate its healthy growth (if weakened it will break more and, as a result, will appear It is not) increasing). For all this, we summarize the benefits of this healthy hair that everyone loves.

Stephen Cardinal – Corbis/Getty Images

she has perfect long bangs

Maria Barras, Director Cheska, confirms that the bangs on the cheekbones with which the actress completes her long hair, as well invisible facial contours, are perfect for styling and are a very comfortable option for summers. Plus, experts point out, if you comb your hair with almost toupee-like volume in Swinney’s image and likeness, you get a tremendously voluminous look, especially for round faces.

gives instant volume

It is a physical and logical question: if hair Tends to fall and crush a lot of weight, Confirmed by experts Jean Louise David, which confirms that medium length hair is the best solution for a lack of volume. “In general, if you have fine hair, it is better to avoid long hair which accentuates the flattening effect. If you want a dynamic cut with lots of volume, choose short or medium length hair”, he confirms. However, this length is perfect for all face and hair types. It’s a matter of playing with the direction of the part – it’s always styled in the middle – and with the presence or absence of layers.

Promotes mirror shine effect

passed more shine in hair It’s not just a matter of products that help keep cuticles aligned, but also a proper cut like this one. This is confirmed by longueras, “A perfect hairstyle depends not only on good hair care, but also on other aspects such as being attractive and well cut, for example.”

It’s Versatile and Still Has a Mane

We know that those who are loyal to XL long hair are generally reluctant to get haircuts, but here’s the cool thing about this intermediate length—the length that’s long disappeared into the drawer of softer cuts. was but has come back through the front door – it’s It’s still a mane with the same possibilities as long manes while styling, but has the added advantage that it adapts to faces for which extremely long hair does not look good. “It is not such a great length for small faces that very long hair does not suit them. And it’s also perfect for heavy and voluminous hair that would be difficult to wear very long hair”, says Barras.

Basics for the Perfect Blow-Dry

Bathman Detox Shampoo with Activated Carbon by Moncho Moreno WOW Speed ​​Dry Blow Dry Spray to reduce drying time

babyliss hydro fusion rotating brush Kerastase Nutri-Supplement Split Ends Serum