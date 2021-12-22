Sylvester Stallone: ​​10 things you don’t know about the actor

Sylvester Stallone he is one of those actors who, if he did not exist, would have to be invented. With his interpretations, the actor has given life to truly unforgettable characters, creating real legends that have made the history of cinema. His past was not easy and Stallone has always worked very hard to be able to give life to a concrete and consolidated career, managing to be loved by many different generations around the world.

So here are ten things to know about Sylvester Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone: ​​his films

1. Has starred in famous films. Sylvester Stallone’s career began in 1969 when he made his film debut The Square Root, to then continue in the following years Escape with no escape (1973), Happy Days – The peach blossom band (1974) and Marlower, the private cop (1975). Become famous thanks to the film Rocky (1976). He later acts in Rocky II (1979), Escape to Victory (1981), Rocky III (1982), Rambo (1982), Rambo 2 – Revenge (1985), Rocky IV (1986), Over the Top (1987), Rambo III (1988), Tango & Cash (1989) and Rocky V (1990). Then reads in Stop, or mom shoot (1992), Cliffhanger – The ultimate challenge (1992), The specialist (1994), Dredd – I am the law (1995), Daylight – Trap in the tunnel (1996), Driven (2001), Rocky Balboa (2006), John Rambo (2008), The Mercenaries – The Expendables (2010), The mercenaries 2 (2012), Escape Plan (2013) The big match (2013), The big match (2013), The mercenaries 3 (2014), Creed – Born to fight (2015), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Escape Plan 2 (2018), Creed II (2018), Escape Plan 3 (2019) and Rambo: Last Blood (2019).

2. He is also a voice actor, screenwriter, director and producer. Throughout his career, Sylvester Stallone has experimented with different fields of cinema, playing the role of voice actor, screenwriter, director and producer. As a voice actor, he has lent his voice to films such as Z the ant (1998), The lord of the zoo (2011), Animal Crackers (2017) and the video game Rambo: The Video Game (2014). In 2021 he gave voice to King Shark in The Suicide Squad. As a screenwriter, Stallone has contributed to the Rocky and Rambo sagas and films such as Staying Alive, Nick unleashed, Cobra, And The expendables, while, as a producer, he produced Driven, the tv series The Contender (2006-2009), Homefront (2015), the series STRONG (2016), Creed – Born to fight And Creed II. Finally, as a director, he directed Taverna Paradiso, Rocky II, Rocky III, Staying Alive, Rocky IV, Rocky Balboa, John Rambo And The Mercenaries – The Expendables.

Sylvester Stallone: ​​his children

3. Sylvester Stallone is the father of five children. Sylvester Stallone has shown several times that he is a caring father and that he is very proud of his children, so much so that he often shows up at social events in their presence. From the union with the first wife, Sasha Czack, were born Sage (in 1976) and Seargeoh “Seth” (in 1979). From the third wife, Jennifer Flavin, daughters were born Sophie Rose (in 1996), Sistine Rose (in 1998) e Scarlet Rose (in 2002).

4. He lost a son. It should never happen to a father to see his son die, yet, Sylvester Stallone has. On July 13, 2012, his son Sage was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, aged just 36. At first there was nothing clear about the boy’s death, assuming it was a drug overdose. However, after a few, the autopsy responses were clear: Sage died of natural causes and the cause was cardiac arrest.

Sylvester Stallone: ​​today

5. He has several projects in the works. Few actors are as tireless as Stallone. The actor currently has several films in the works, such as Samaritan And The mercenaries 4, whose shooting has already been completed. He is currently busy on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, where he will again play the character known as Stakar Ogord. Later, Stallone will star in Little America, a film set in a dystopian future where Stallone will be a former soldier engaged in a rescue operation. Finally, among Stallone’s upcoming projects there is also a television series, entitled Kansas City.

Sylvester Stallone is Rocky

6. He nearly died on the set of the fourth film. Along with warrior John Rambo, Rocky Balboa is certainly the best known character of Stallone’s career. Released in 1976, the first film is a timeless classic that has entered the history of cinema. This was followed by several sequels and spin-offs Creed And Creed II. The whole, however, could abruptly end with Rocky IV, where Stallone nearly died during filming. In fact, the actor recalled what happened as follows: “In the first round, when I hit the mat, it was all true. Later that night my heart started to swell, the pericardium was damaged and my blood pressure shot up to 260 ”. Fortunately, the doctors quickly managed to save his life.

Sylvester Stallone Instagram

7. Sylvester Stallone has an official Instagram account. Like most of his colleagues, Sylvester Stallone could not resist the charm of Instagram, so much so that he opened his own official profile. His account, followed by something like 14.4 million people, is full of photos of all kinds, from images that see the protagonist on the set of his films or during workouts in the gym. But there are many photos dedicated to his family and children.

Sylvester Stallone: ​​who is his spouse

8. Sylvester Stallone has been married three times. Sylvester Stallone’s private and sentimental life has always been rather turbulent: the actor, in fact, has been married three times. The first marriage took place on December 28, 1974, when he married the actress Sasha Czack, and from which the first two children were born, and which lasted until the divorce of February 14, 1985. In June of this year, Stallone meets the model and actress Brigitte Nielsen and the two married a few months later, in December 1985, and then divorced in July 1987. Finally, on May 17, 1997, Stallone married Jennifer Flavin: their three daughters were born from their union and the marriage continues to flourish.

9. Sylvester Stallone has had several flirts. Beyond marriages, Sylvester Stallone has not missed several short-lived flirts and relationships. After the relationship established in 1980, during his first marriage, with the actress Susan Anton, between his second and third marriages, Sylvester Stallone seems to have had several flirts with Naomi Campbell, Tamara Beckwith, Mary Hart, Janice Dickinson, Angie Everhart And Jami Gertz.

Sylvester Stallone: ​​age and height of the actor

10. He’s not really a giant. At the cinema it is always used to seeing Sylvester Stallone in roles of a certain thickness. However, the actor isn’t quite as giant as he may appear, being only (so to speak) 177 centimeters tall. Certainly he is not a little guy, but not even a giant: his is a medium height that however Stallone, combining it with his powerful physique, has been able to transform into virtue, giving life to memorable characters.

Sources: IMDb, biography, reuters