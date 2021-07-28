Sylvester Stallone: ​​”Any of my films could be the last”

Sylvester Stallone, on the occasion of the release of The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission, was interviewed by Esquire Middle East where he retraced some fundamental stages of his career. The actor also dwelt on his present, stating that every film he makes, given his age, can be his last.
“At my age now, I watch every movie as if it were my last bullet. I try to direct it in the right direction and work hard. It wasn’t always like that. In the 80s I felt like I had to live forever. For this reason I have not paid too much attention to my work. I had films scheduled for years and years and that, in my eyes, was the only thing that mattered. As you get older, you get better. Get some wisdom. “
The same actor also dwelt on one of his great regrets:
“There’s a piece of paper on my wall that says something like,“ Dear Mr. Stallone, I want to congratulate you on your Oscar nominations for Rocky. Signed, Charlie Chaplin ”. It was 1977, and at the time only two other people had been nominated for both Best Screenplay and Best Actor: Orson Welles for Fourth Estate and Charlie Chaplin for The Great Dictator. I’ve never met Charlie Chaplin. I was really stupid at the time. I was young and I thought: “There will be time to do it later”. But six months later he died. It’s one of my biggest regrets in life, not having jumped at that opportunity. “