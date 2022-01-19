Sylvester Stallone: ​​Dolph Lundgren doesn’t remember sending him to the hospital on the set of Rocky 4

Dolph Lundgren recently stated that she does not remember having sent to the hospital Sylvester Stallone when the two were filming Rocky 4: The 1985 film saw Sylvester, as the revered world heavyweight champion, battling Soviet captain Ivan Drago, played by Lundgren.

Although Rocky IV proved to be a huge commercial success, the production of the film was ruined several times by several incidents. The most terrifying of all these misdirections sent Stallone to the ICU for a full nine days, after he was stabbed hard in the heart by the giant Lundgren.

It seems Dolph, however, does not remember whether or not his powerful punches were the cause of Stallone’s unexpected trip to the ICU: during an interview with The Guardian the actor opened up about the alleged incident: “I don’t know, I don’t remember. But he keeps talking about it, so maybe he’s right. ”

“Sylvester Stallone went to the hospital but I don’t know if it was my punches or the work overload on that set. He was the director, the star and the screenwriter. We shot those 15 rounds in two or three weeks, eight or 12 hours a day, that’s a lot of punches in no time. If you don’t really hit your opponent everyone will notice that you are pretending but that doesn’t mean we wanted to hurt each other.. “Concluded Dolph Lundgren.