Sylvester Stallone: ​​Dolph Lundgren reveals the prank Sly played on him on the set of the first film of the Mercenaries

Dolph Lundgren just talked about the almost sadistic joke that Sylvester Stallone set up to make fun of him on the set of the first film of The Mercenaries.

Dolph Lundgren, during the promotional tour he recently embarked on after filming on The expendables 4, spoke for the first time about the relatively sadistic joke that Sylvester Stallone he did while they were shooting the first film in the saga.

Lundgren, interviewed by Looper, told the story of Stallone’s joke, which occurred in the middle of filming one of the first scenes of the first film of the franchise. During the conversation Dolph went into detail, explaining that he even had “murderous instincts“because of the co-star’s joke.

“I remember that during the shooting of the first film, that son of a good woman made me one of his: I had to say this line that he wrote …“The actor made his debut.”When it’s time to shoot the scene, I say what I have to say and I think it’s over there, but he’s not convinced and he makes me re-shoot something like fifteen, twenty times. He was driving me crazy, I thought I’d kill him with my hands. ”

“I also felt embarrassed, because I didn’t understand: what was I doing wrong? It was a very easy joke. In the end he is satisfied and some time later, during the post-production phase, he summons me to his office for an ADR session. And at that point he tells me: ‘Here is the take I chose for the film’. Guess what it was? The first take. That son of a bitch had already decided the first take was fine but he made me repeat that line fifteen times just to piss me off.! ”Concluded the Rocky IV star.

Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone are about to get back together on the screen with The Mercenaries 4: while working on the film, their colleague Jason Statham shared some pretty bad photos, taken on the set of the film, on his Instagram profile.